Sunday, 16 January, 2022, 1:20 PM
Acting provost must work for students: SUST VC

Published : Sunday, 16 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 222

SYLHET, Jan 14: Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) is always ready to provide all kinds of facilities to the students, Vice-Chancellor Farid Uddin Ahmed reaffirmed Friday afternoon.
"We do not want any student to be deprived of their rights," said the VC.
Earlier, the university administration appointed Jobeda Konak Khan, Associate Professor in the Department of Genetic Engineering, as acting provost of Begum Sirajunnesa Chowdhury Hall, a dormitory for female students.
"The acting provost must work for the students," said VC.
"We are determined to meet their logical demands," he said, when asked about how the administration views the students' demands. "I thanked the students for openly discussing their problems with me. We will identify the problems and take immediate action".
"None of our decisions will go beyond the interests of the students," he added. All decisions of the university will be student-friendly, he assured.
The government has issued a notification with 11 restrictions to prevent Covid-19 infection.
"I urge everyone to abide by these rules," Dr Farid added.    -UNB


