Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 January, 2022, 1:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Gen Shafiuddin vows to bridge the gap between military and media

Published : Sunday, 16 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 241
Staff Correspondent

Leaders of the Defence Journalists Association of Bangladesh (DJAB) hand over a crest to Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed at Savar on Saturday. photo : ISPR

Leaders of the Defence Journalists Association of Bangladesh (DJAB) hand over a crest to Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed at Savar on Saturday. photo : ISPR

Bangladesh Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed has vowed to bridge the gap between the military and the media.
"After taking charge as the Army Chief, I told the Prime Minister that there should be no gap between the Army and the public or the media. I feel we can all work together," he told defense journalists last week.
"Media management is actually part of the Army training," he said during an interaction with members of the Defense Journalists Association of Bangladesh (DJAB) on the sidelines of the Army's winter exercise in Savar.
Blaming the media for sometimes creating a rift by putting out "embarassing" news about the Army, the General said, "We will help each other."
A media cell is already there at the Army headquarters and it will work with the defence journalists, he said. "The Army is prepared to perform any duties as per the directives of the government."
The official briefing and exchange of views was held at the media center of the Army Command Field Command Post, which was specially set up under the ground at the military farm in Savar.
The briefing was given by Brigadier General Mamun-ur-Rashid, the director of the Directorate General of Military Intelligence, Army Headquarter. DJAB president Abul Khair, general secretary Alamgir Hossain, executive member Masud Karim and others spoke on the occasion. On the exercise, Mamun Ur Rashid said, "Our motto is 'hard training, easy war'."
Lieutenant Colonel Abdullah Ibn Zayed, Director of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) DJAB Vice President Jahangir Alam, DJAB executive member and former General Secretary Mamunur Rashid and Finance Secretary Ainal Hossan members of the DJAB and other media personnel were present there.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Brace for a colder Sunday!
Fire burns 19 dwellings in Ctg
Acting provost must work for students: SUST VC
Gen Shafiuddin vows to bridge the gap between military and media
239 test positives for C-19 in Ctg
RU issues directives to prevent Covid-19 spread
Massive mangrove forestry planned to protect wildlife
Govt withdraws ban on tourist launch movement in Sundarban


Latest News
Taimur hopeful of winning NCC polls by lakh votes
Teenage girl 'commits suicide' in Chapainawabganj
Baby Shark becomes the first YouTube video to cross 10 billion views
‘Boat will surely win,’ says Ivy
Kazakhstan puts unrest death toll at 225
Tangail-7 by-election underway
"I missed the Premier League": Coutinho after dream Aston Villa debut
Noakhali municipality election underway
Dybala sends message after scoring in Juventus win
PSG beat Brest 2-0 to restore 11-point lead
Most Read News
RMG exports rise 28% in first half of FY22
All eyes on Narayanganj, gearing up for Sunday's city polls
India reports 268,833 new Covid infections, 402 deaths in a day
Army chief vows to bridge gap between military and media
Barishal ward councillor arrested on rape charge
10 drug addicts, gamblers held in Joypurhat
Don’t pay heed to rumours: Education Ministry
Lockdown brings losses for country, people: Health Minister
British PM sparks anger, resignation on streets over 'partygate'
Boris Johnson's office apologizes for a party held before Prince Philip's funeral
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft