239 test positives for C-19 in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 15: A total of 239 people were detected positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours till Saturday after testing 1,994 samples in 13 laboratories designated for Covid-19 test in Chattogram district.

During the last 24 hours till this morning, the percentage of the deadly virus in the district is 12.29.

Mentionable, the number of infections on Friday is the third highest during the last four months in the district.

Health officials said the number of Covid-19 cases again speedily rose to 104,327 as 239 more people were reported positive till Saturday morning.

The total number of recovered patients from the deadly virus rose to 95,326 with curing of 29 more people in the past 24 hours.

Dr Ilias Chowdhury, civil surgeon of Chattogram district, said the percentage of recovery rate is 91.43.

With no more new death was recorded during the period, the death toll steady at 1,333. A total of 534 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals here, the sources added.







