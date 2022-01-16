Video
Sunday, 16 January, 2022, 1:20 PM
Home Editorial

Green economic zone needs investment

Published : Sunday, 16 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Sirajganj Economic Zone is being developed under Platinum Green Concept where the natural environment of the village will be intact, ensuring facilities of modern industrial city. The economic zone authorities say that green environmental standards would be maintained at all levels of the construction work including infrastructure, production, transportation, education, treatment and accommodation of the people concerned etc.

However, the 100 per cent green private economic zone is waiting for investments from local and foreign companies. The economic zone is located on the bank of the River Jamuna beside the main road of Dhaka-Rajshahi Highway and Bangabandhu Bridge. As a result, communication is easy by road, rail, air and river.
Moreover, it is highly conducive to set and run factories here. Therefore, the Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority (Beza) is expecting investors from Saudi Arabia, Japan, China, the United States, South Korea, Australia, India, Norway and other countries to invest here.

In order to make the economic zone fully green, maintaining international standards, the authority is using hundred percent local natural resources. Price water house Coopers (PwC) and Japan Development Institute (JDI) have jointly developed the detailed plan.

Till now, around 60 per cent of the land development work of the 1,041-acre economic zone has already been completed. There will be 400 plots, and it is expected that the economic zone will create employment for around five lakh people. So far, 14 local companies have been allotted 110 acres of land to set up factories to produce textile, RMG, dyeing products, textile-oriented yarn products, backward linkage products and electric products.

According to people concerned, only 60 per cent of the land is being allocated for factories to keep the whole project green. There are plans to build various green infrastructures including playground, lake, recreation centre, hospital, technical institute, rain water harvesting system and solar panel park on the remaining land.

According to the plan, all the factories in the economic zone will use 100 per cent surface water, which will be taken from the Jamuna. The wastes produced in the factories will be reused through Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETP). Rainwater harvesting systems will also be installed. In addition to that, here will also be sophisticated technology to protect air and noise pollution.

Agro-based companies will get special importance to bring the agricultural products of the northern part of the country in the processing industry. The master plan includes plans to set up a technical institute to supply skilled manpower to the factories of the companies investing in the economic zone.

Since it is the first green economic zone in the country, we are waiting for foreign investment, especially investment from foreign companies. We hope that the facilities available in the economic zone will get enough investment to untap its full potentials.



