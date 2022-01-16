Price hike of daily essentials

Dear Sir,

Through this column of your esteemed daily I would like to draw attention of government's concerned authority.



Although the kitchen markets in capital abound with winter vegetables, price of these vegetables are still going through t6he roof. Almost every winter vegetable is selling at Tk over 50 per kg. From brinjal to cauliuflower, cabbage, tomato, pie, gourd -everything is going beyond purchasing capacity of limited income people. It has become very difficult for people like them to make both ends meet.



There is no doubt that the main reasons of such price hike are black marketing and hoarding to create an artificial crisis in the market. In addition to these, improper system of distribution and corruption at all levels has have taken this crisis to the peak.



I think government should beef up monitoring and surveillance in this regard. It cannot be accepted that with supply aplenty in market, people are left unfed.

Chunnu

Old Dhaka