Movement for nationalization of education

In order to eliminate inequality in the education system and establish equality, the teachers have intensified the movement for nationalization of the education system and now they are in the Press Club. The demand for nationalization of the education system up to higher secondary level is nothing new. Teachers have been making this movement for a long time but have not yet seen full success.



The government has taken steps to nationalize the education system step by step but according to the teaching community and education researchers it will not bring any benefit if the education system is not nationalized at the same time. There are a number of reasons why it is now imperative to nationalize education and the demands of teachers are reasonable so the government should look into its implementation right now.



Education must be nationalized in order to eliminate all the corruption and inequalities that exist in the education sector. Experts believe that the division between government and non-government educational institutions is obvious and there is no alternative to nationalization to eliminate it.



In the case of non government teacher recruitment, it is necessary to nationalize the entire education system in order to get rid of various irregularities and extreme mismanagement. Due to the monopoly of the governing body of non-government educational institutions and mismanagement, education is lagging behind day by day and various kinds of dissatisfactions are appearing.



In order to ensure transparency and accountability in the education system, it is necessary to nationalize the education system at the same time. Non-government teachers are neglected in many ways and they try to express their problems on different platforms but they do not see the light of day.



Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman dreamed of building Sonar Bangla and he believed that development of education sector was the first requirement for building Sonar Bangla. He nationalized 37,000 primary schools in a proclamation in 1973 and established 12,000 new schools, recruited about half a million teachers and distributed free books at the same time.



On July 26, 1972 he ordered to formulate an education policy headed by Dr. Md Kudrat-i-Khuda which was up-to-date and realistic. The overall development of education was severely hampered after 15th August, 1975 and at that time the position of non government teachers was more woeful.



Non-government teachers continued their movement and in 980 they were included in the national pay scale. They were then paid 50 per cent of their salary from the state treasury and this was given every three months. But it was very difficult for them to make both ends meet on this meager salary.



Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has arranged for annual increment for non-government teachers and as a result non government teachers have been satisfied and benefited to some extent. MPO enlisted teachers now receive only a basic of their salary but are still deprived of house rent, festival allowance and other benefits.



According to various fragmented surveys and education experts, it will not take much money to nationalize the education system up to higher secondary level as it is possible to do so with the added amount of salary from the students.



In a proclamation in 2014, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina nationalized 26,193 non government registered primary schools and nationalized one degree college and one high school in each upazila of the country. But education experts and teachers believe that it is not enough for the overall development of education and the establishment of equitable education. The solution is to nationalize all education at once.



Most teachers believe that the government's plan to gradually nationalize the education system will increase the number of problems and intensify inequalities in educational institutions that have been excluded from nationalization. Most of the teachers also believe that their demand for nationalization is logical and there are various hurdles in the way of its implementation and one of them is bureaucratic complexity.



There are about 18 million students in grades six to twelve across the country and many believe that it is possible to nationalize the education system by adding some more money to their monthly salary and other fees. At present, MPO enlisted teachers and staffs are paid around Tk. 9,100 crore per month from the state exchequer, including salaries, increment and festival allowances.



There are over five lakh MPO registered teachers and staffs across the country who are suffering from various problems including promotion, salary and other issues.



Teachers believe that the announcement of nationalization of education system will come from the mouth of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the entire teaching community will benefit and take the education system forward smoothly. Teachers from different parts of the country have gathered in front of the press club and they are continuing their movement there even in the severe winter.

Many teachers have gathered in Dhaka to take part in the movement. As a result, classes are not being held regularly in the educational institutions and the students are suffering. Teachers are demanding nationalization of the education system and since their demand is reasonable, the government should take a proper survey and master plan in this regard and nationalize the education system at once.



The nationalization of the education system, on the one hand, will establish the status of teachers, on the other hand, will bring stability to the education system and at the same time, the post-education activities will be dynamic.

Majhar Mannan, Assistant Professor, B A F Shaheen College Kurmitola, Dhaka Cantonment.









