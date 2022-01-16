

Syndicate in manpower export to Malaysia



This time, workers to Malaysia will be recruited from a list of 25 recruitment agencies, supported by 250 sub-agents provided by the Bangladesh government. On the other hand, all registered Malaysian manpower recruitment agencies are allowed to work under this agreement. In another agreement with Malaysian government in 2018, Bangladesh allowed only 10 manpower recruiting agencies and finally Malaysian government withdraw from the agreement due to curtail and corruptions in recruitment of workers. The media in Malaysia and Bangladesh as well as Bangladeshi business leaders smelled fishy game in recruitment of worker from Bangladesh.



Before a suspension stopped Bangladeshi workers from immigrating to Malaysia in 2018, the main method of labour export between these two countries was the Government to Government (G2G) method. With the advent of this novel system, many hoped that worker exploitation, human trafficking and charging exorbitant fees by recruitment agencies would stop. But the outcome was far from the expectation. The Malaysia bound job-seekers were hardly benefited from the G2G agreement as recruiters do not obey the government's instruction.



The selected fortunate 10 recruiting agencies are charging around Tk 300,000 to Tk 400,000 each for getting job in Malaysia although the G2G plus arrangement set Tk 37,000 including air fare (one way) for a worker to Malaysia. At one stage, Malaysian government had stopped the G2G plus process and initiated an investigation of corruption into it. Unfortunately, Bangladesh government has made no initiative to resolve the crisis. Any corruption investigation by Bangladesh government is a remote possibility.



This time also similar collusion and curtail among 25 manpower companies are suspected, Malaysiakini, a Malaysian news portal, on 10th January 2022 express fear of migration activists and manpower exporters that there would be a syndication again in sending workers to Malaysia although the Bangladesh expat ministry has been opposing it for the last some days. The news portal obtained a document that outlined the proposed process and procedure on the recruitment and repatriation of Bangladesh workers.



This entry will open to all sectors allowed for the employment of foreign workers namely agriculture, manufacturing, services, mining and quarrying, construction and domestic servants. The employers who want to recruit foreign workers will have to provide housing or accommodation facilities as stipulated under the Workers' Minimum Standards of Housing and Amenities Act in 1966.



The document of the recent agreement reportedly shows the recruitment process--starting from the application to workers' arrival--will be done through the software namely Foreign Workers Centralised Management System (FWCMS) of Malaysia. In Malaysia, migrant rights group Tenaganita were among those who urged to disclose the MoU terms, raising concerns over the possible revival of alleged "syndicate" which had attributed high recruitment costs and labour abuses. Over the limit set on the recruitment agencies, the Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (BAIRA) raised concerns and requested an equal opportunity for all of its 1,600 members to send workers to Malaysia.



Some newspapers reported that the Bangladesh government will determine the service charge for the recruiters sending workers to Malaysia with an eye to ensuring a rational migration cost. The charge will not be more than three months' pay of a worker, according to a press briefing of expatriates' welfare and overseas employment ministry and the minimum wage in Malaysia is Tk 25,000. On the other hand, manpower recruiters cannot send any worker outside of the government's overseas jobseekers' database.



So, they cannot charge any extras and all expenses from Malaysia part would be borne by employers including airfare for first-time flying of a worker, fess for visa and immigration, medical check-up, Covid-19 test, quarantine and accommodation. In line with the decision of the Malaysian Cabinet meeting on Dec 10, 2021 to allow foreign workers to be recruited for all sectors, it was said that the standard operating procedures (SOPs) on the entry of foreign workers have been fine-tuned and improved. The SOPs cover four phases, namely pre-release, upon arrival, after arrival (quarantine), and post-quarantine.



The standing committee on Manpower and Skill Development of Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) said that businessmen are concerned over manpower export syndicate. At the meeting, some members of the standing committee also expressed their concerns about the syndicate in the manpower sector. Citing the examples of Nepal, India, Pakistan; they said, each country is exporting manpower to Malaysia through more than one and a half thousand recruiting agents. Therefore, there is no reason to limit the number of agents in Bangladesh.



Malaysia-based migrant workers' rights specialist Andy Hall told a Bangladesh newspaper that there were issues on how the recruiting agencies were selected as there was alleged abuse of political powers in Bangladesh and Malaysia at the expense of migrant workers."If the recruitment agencies were chosen through a transparent open tender process, based-on their proven track record, it would be acceptable," says Hall. He said without more transparency, the new recruitment process risks being a revival of previous syndicates that ultimately contributed to issues of labour exploitation.



Manpower exporters in Bangladesh also called for government policy support against a 'syndicate' that wants to control the sector. They alleged the so-called syndicate is behind the rise in plane ticket prices--from an average of Tk50,000 to more than Tk1,00,000--from Bangladesh to the Middle East. According to at the meeting, the alleged group now wants to control the process of sending workers to Malaysia as that country recently agreed to reopen their doors once again for Bangladeshi workers after a three-year halt. But Malaysian government may stop recruitment this time again if there is any corruption in the recruitment process.



In this regard Malaysian government decided that the entry of foreign workers, including Bangladeshis, will be closely monitored based on the SOP by Malaysia's ministry of human resources in collaboration with the ministry of health and the National Security Council.



The curtail (selected privileged recruitment agencies) and collusion (popularly known as syndicate) is illegal according to Bangladesh's Competition Act 2012. Malaysia also has similar competition law and they have allowed all registered recruitment agencies to work under the MOU with Bangladesh. Interestingly the office of Ministry of Manpower and Overseas Employment and the Completion Commission is in the same building in Ramna area and Ministry is not aware of the law and Competition Commission is not aware of the curtail in manpower export to Malaysia time and again.

M S Siddiqui is a Legal Economist







