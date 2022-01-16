54 detained on different charges in 11 districts

A total of 51 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in 11 districts- Rajshahi, Joypurhat, Sherpur, Bogura, Chattogram, Noakhali, Narayanganj, Faridpur, Rangamati, Dinajpur and Khulna, recently.

RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch of Police, in separate drives from Friday night till Saturday morning, detained 17 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information on Saturday morning.

Among the arrestees, six had arrest warrant, nine were drug addicts and the rest were detained on different charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possessions during the drives.

However, the arrested have been sent to jail on Saturday following the court orders, the official added.

JOYPURHAT: A total of 12 people were arrested on different charges in Sadar Upazila of the district in three days.

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained five drug addicts and five gamblers from Sadar Upazila on Friday.

RAB-5 Joypurhat Company Commander Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Md Zahidul Islam said a team of the elite force detained them red-handed during drives at different areas in the district town from Friday afternoon to 11pm.

The detainees were handed over to Joypurhat Sadar Police Station after filing of separate cases under the Narcotics Control and Public Gambling Acts, the ASP added.

On the other hand, RAB members arrested two people on Wednesday night on charge of rape of a woman in Sadar Upazila of the district.

The arrested persons are Rabbani, 22, son of Dulal Hossain of Adarshapara Village, and Momin, 20, son of Motiar Rahman of Shyampur Village in the upazila.

RAB-5 Joypurhat Camp Commander Lieutenant Commander Taukir said the duo took a woman to a house forcibly on December 29, and violated her there.

The victim, later, lodged a case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act with Joypurhat Sadar Police Station (PS) on Wednesday morning.

Following this, the elite force members arrested them at around 8:30pm.

However, the arrested were handed over to police, the RAB official added.

NALITABARI, SHERPUR: Members of RAB-14 arrested a man along with a takshak in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

The arrested person is Saidul Islam, 35, a resident of Sameshchura Village in the upazila.

RAB sources said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Uttarban Kanyadubi Village under Nanni Union in the upazila in the evening and arrested Saidul along with the takshak worth about Tk 30 lakh while he was smuggling it.

After filing of a case under the Wildlife Preservation Act with Nalitabari PS, the arrested was produced before the court on Friday.

RAB-14 Jamalpur Camp Acting Commander Mrinal Kanti Saha confirmed the matter.

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: Police, in a drive, arrested four people from Nandigram Upazila in the district on Thursday night on charge of gambling.

The arrested persons are Ujjal Hossain, 32, son of Omar Sunny, Ahsan Habib, 45, son of Yakub Ali, and Emdadul Haque, 60, son of Azim Uddin, of Dantmanika Village under Nandigram Union in the upazila; and Abdul Quader, 48, son of Mahir Uddin Sonar of Chak Masinda Village in Singra Upazila of Natore District.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers led by Sub-Inspector (SI) Tariqul Islam conducted a drive in Dantmania area at around 11pm, and arrested them red-handed while gambling.

After filing of a case under the Gambling Act with Nandigram PS, the arrested were produced before the court on Friday.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Abul Kalam Azad confirmed the matter.

CHATTOGRAM: Police arrested six muggers who were waiting with a microbus in guise of passengers in the city.

They were arrested during a joint drive by the City DB Police and Thana police on Wednesday night.

The arrested persons are Md Shah Alam Akon, 32, Abul Kalam, 47, Md Zakir Hossain Sayeed, 36, Md Al Amin, 29, Mizanur Rahman, 53 and Nahidul Islam alias Harun, 31.

It was told at a press conference held on Thursday afternoon that the gang of muggers picked one Hossain Master, an expatriate, up on board their microbus from Olongkar. The muggers took Tk 10,000 and a mobile phone from Hossain Master. After roaming at here and there, he was finally thrown on the road from the running microbus in Betiara area of Chouddagram Upazila in Comilla District.

Critically injured Hossain Master was rushed to a hospital by locals where he died after a day.

Later, his family filed a case with Pahartali PS in Chattogram.

When the DB Police launched an investigation into the case, they learnt about the gang of muggers.

Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) Additional Commissioner (Crime) Md Shamsul Alam said the gang members came to Chattogram from Barishal via Dhaka. They mugged everything from passengers on their way to the port city.

The press conference was attended by CMP's Deputy Commissioner (West) Abdul Warish, Deputy Commissioner Ali Hossain, and Additional Deputy Commissioners Pankaj Dutt and Nobel Chakma.

NOAKHALI: Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG), in a drive, arrested a man along with a firearm from Hatiya Upazila in the district on Tuesday night.

The arrested person is Kawsar Uddin, 36, son of Abu Taher, a resident of Mac Parshwal Village under Jahajmara Union in the upazila. He is a listed arms dealer in the area.

BCG sources said on information, a team of BCG from Hatiya Station conducted a drive in Natun Shukhchar Mohammad Ali Sluice Ghat area at night and arrested him along with a rifle.

After filing of a case under the Arms Act with Hatiya PS, the arrested was handed over to police on Wednesday morning.

Hatiya PS OC Anwarul Islam confirmed the matter.

NARAYANGANJ: RAB members, in a drive, arrested a fugitive criminal from Sonargaon Upazila in the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The arrested person is Md Siam, 17, son of Md Farid Mia, a resident of Dhaka. He is a convicted criminal in a case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act.

RAB sources said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Kanchpur Bridge area in the upazila at around 5:30pm and arrested him.

BHANGA, FARIDPUR: Police, in a drive, arrested five warranted criminals from Bhanga Upazila in the district on Tuesday night.

The arrested persons are Md Jalil, 40, Rubel, 35, Ripon, 38, Polash, 35, and Adu, 30. They are accused in separate cases and had been absconding.

Bhanga PS OC Selim Reza said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted separate drives in different areas in the upazila at night and arrested them.

However, the arrested were produced before the court on Wednesday, the OC added.

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI: Police arrested two warranted criminals in separate drives in Kaptai Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The arrested persons are: Saiful Islam, 27, son of Shamsul Alam, and Salauddin Quader Tipu, 29, son of Mohammad Ali Jinnah, residents of the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Natunbazar area and arrested Saiful.

In another drive, police arrested Salauddin from Afsar Tilla in a case filed under the Forest Act.

However, the arrested were produced before the court on Tuesday morning.

Kaptai PS OC Md Jashim Uddin confirmed the matter.

DINAJPUR: Police arrested two people on charge of abducting a youth in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday.

The arrested persons are Md Swapon, 19, son of Abdul Mannan, and Rocky Ahmed, 28, son of Azgar Ali, residents of Mission Road area in Sadar Upazila.

Police sources said Rabiul Islam Raja, 24, was abducted by some mercenaries hired by his wife and father-in-law. They, later, chained him at an abandoned house in Lainpar area, and demanded Tk 3 lakh to his family members as ransom money.

Later, Rabiul's mother informed the matter to police at noon.

Following this, police rescued the victim in the evening and arrested two of the abductors.

The arrested were sent to jail on Tuesday noon following a court order.

Kotwali PS OC (Investigation) Asaduzzaman confirmed the matter.

DUMURIA, KHULNA: Police arrested three gamblers in Dumuria Upazila of the district on January 8.

The arrested persons are Nur Mohammad Moral alias Nuro Member, 45, of Kumarghata Village, Sayeed Sheikh, 27, of Ula Dakshin Para, and Arjun Gain, 25, of Sahas Ghoshgati Village in the upazila.

On information, police arrested them from Sahas Noakati Bazar while they were gambling.

After filing of a case under the Gambling Act with Dumuria PS, the arrested were sent to jail following a court order.

Dumuria PS SI Md Hamidul Islam confirmed the matter.