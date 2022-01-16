

Making quilt, mattress gets momentum at Dacope

In different haats and bazaars of the upazila, they are making various types of quilts and mattresses and stocking for sales. The winter season is the yearly business season for them.

According to field sources, makers started to make quilts and mattresses with the arrival of the winter season. Now they are running their production in full swing.

In a recent visit to the upazila's Botbunia Bazar, Kalinagor Bazar, Nalian Bazar, Bazua Bazar, and Laodobe Bazar about 15/16 shops were seen producing quilts and mattresses. There are 5/7 more shops in Chalna Poura Bazar in Sadar Upazila.

Some makers are going house to house to receive orders and making quilts and mattresses. Seasonal traders are selling quilts and mattresses in villages by van and bi-cycles.

Every winter season, upazila administration, different social organisations, and philanthropists are used to come to stand beside cold-hit people. Their presence with winter clothes is expected this year too.

Normally the winter is felt for the first time in the upazila in the beginning of Agrahayan. Already it is full winter time. At present, biting cold is felt after 8 pm to morning. Sleeping at night is difficult without warm clothes. The cooling severity is going up day by day. Dew dropping is continuing from evening to morning. People are purchasing quilts, mattresses and other warm clothes for their own and family members.

Women of low-income families having not quilts and mattresses or capacities to purchase are preparing nakshi kantha with old saris, lungis and other cloths. They are also passing busy time with commercial productions. On order, they are making kanthas at charge of Tk 500 to 1,200 per piece.

Seasonal Maker Shahid Biswas at Taliamari area of Batiaghata Upazila said, three makers daily prepare six/seven quilts at the rate of Tk 150 to 200 per piece.

Maker and shopper in Chalna Bazar Launch Station area Noor Mohamad said, with the increased winter cold, they are producing five/six quilts per day. But their production has increased due to high prices of raw materials. So, their produce is selling at high price this year; and the profit margin is remaining a bit less.

Upazila Project Implementation Officer Sheikh Abdul Kadir said, like every year in the past, warm clothes will be provided on behalf of the government.

Already 4,000 blankets have been allocated in Chalna Municipality, and in all unions, he further said, adding, "And we have also got some money for purchasing 1,800 more blankets.

These will be distributed among cold-hit people soon, he maintained.











DACOPE, KHULNA, Jan 15: Makers of quilt-mattress are passing busy time in Dacope Upazila of the district.In different haats and bazaars of the upazila, they are making various types of quilts and mattresses and stocking for sales. The winter season is the yearly business season for them.According to field sources, makers started to make quilts and mattresses with the arrival of the winter season. Now they are running their production in full swing.In a recent visit to the upazila's Botbunia Bazar, Kalinagor Bazar, Nalian Bazar, Bazua Bazar, and Laodobe Bazar about 15/16 shops were seen producing quilts and mattresses. There are 5/7 more shops in Chalna Poura Bazar in Sadar Upazila.Some makers are going house to house to receive orders and making quilts and mattresses. Seasonal traders are selling quilts and mattresses in villages by van and bi-cycles.Every winter season, upazila administration, different social organisations, and philanthropists are used to come to stand beside cold-hit people. Their presence with winter clothes is expected this year too.Normally the winter is felt for the first time in the upazila in the beginning of Agrahayan. Already it is full winter time. At present, biting cold is felt after 8 pm to morning. Sleeping at night is difficult without warm clothes. The cooling severity is going up day by day. Dew dropping is continuing from evening to morning. People are purchasing quilts, mattresses and other warm clothes for their own and family members.Women of low-income families having not quilts and mattresses or capacities to purchase are preparing nakshi kantha with old saris, lungis and other cloths. They are also passing busy time with commercial productions. On order, they are making kanthas at charge of Tk 500 to 1,200 per piece.Seasonal Maker Shahid Biswas at Taliamari area of Batiaghata Upazila said, three makers daily prepare six/seven quilts at the rate of Tk 150 to 200 per piece.Maker and shopper in Chalna Bazar Launch Station area Noor Mohamad said, with the increased winter cold, they are producing five/six quilts per day. But their production has increased due to high prices of raw materials. So, their produce is selling at high price this year; and the profit margin is remaining a bit less.Upazila Project Implementation Officer Sheikh Abdul Kadir said, like every year in the past, warm clothes will be provided on behalf of the government.Already 4,000 blankets have been allocated in Chalna Municipality, and in all unions, he further said, adding, "And we have also got some money for purchasing 1,800 more blankets.These will be distributed among cold-hit people soon, he maintained.