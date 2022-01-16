Housewife found dead at Gafargaon

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH, Jan 15: Police recovered the body of a housewife from her residence in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Roksana Akhter Sadia, 26, wife of Russell Mia, a resident of Guiyarpar Village under Niguari Union in the upazila. She was the daughter of late Mofazzal Hossain of Makhal Village.

Police and local sources said Sadia got married with Russell four years back.

Later, she was found dead at her husband's house on Thursday night.

Being informed, police recovered the body on Friday morning and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Members of her in-law's family said she had been suffering with respiratory problems.

The deceased's brother Anwar Hossain alleged that his sister was strangled by the members of her in-law's family over dowry money.

He said Russell got Tk 10 lakh from her parents as dowry, and demanded more.

As Sadia's family refused to give him more money, Russell started torturing her.

He might have killed over the issue, the deceased's brother added.

Officer-in-Charge of Pagla Police Station Rasheduzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.







