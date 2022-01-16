Shudharam OC withdrawn

NOAKHALI, Jan 15: Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shudharam Model Police Station (PS) Md Shahed Uddin in the district has been withdrawn following an Election Commission (EC) directive.

Md Ashfaqur Rahman, assistant secretary of the EC, on Thursday ordered the withdrawal through a letter.

The office order came just two days before the Noakhali municipality polls.

Following the letter, the OC was withdrawn and attached to the district police lines, said Superintendent of Noakhali Police Md Shahidul Islam.









