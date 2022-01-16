Construction worker dies in Dinajpur wall collapse

DINAJPUR, Jam 15: A construction worker died as an under-construction wall of a house collapsed on him in Kaharol Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Delwar Hossain, 30, son of Fazar Ali, a resident of Noyabad Village under Ramchandrapur Union.

Local sources said Delwar was working in the house of one Md Shahidul Islam in Sundail Village under Mukundapur Union in the upazila at around 11am. At one stage, an under-construction wall collapsed on him accidentally that left him seriously injured.

A unit of Kaharol Fire Service Station rescued him and rushed to Kaharol Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy upon their request.









