Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 January, 2022, 1:18 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

New Rajbari DC expresses zero tolerance of militancy, terrorism

Published : Sunday, 16 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 153
Our Correspondent

RAJBARI,  Jan 15: Abu kaisar Khan, new Deputy Commissioner (DC) of the district  who took over charge on January 13, has expressed zero tolerance of child marriage, drug abuse, terrorism, and militancy.
He was speaking as chief guest at a  views-exchange meeting held with journalists at the DC office in the town on Saturday.  
The new DC also said,  the district administration will always stand beside the people as their friend.  
Additional DC Md Mhabubur Rahman Sheikh was present at the meeting as special guest.
The meeting was also attended, among others, by President of Rajbari Press Club Khan Mohammad Jahurul Haque, Secretary Khandoker Abdul Matin, Senior Vice-President Md Mosharrof Hossain, and Journalist of Daily Kalerkantha Md  Jahangir Hossain.  
The speakers at the meeting expressed hope that journalists and district administration will work together to create a peaceful environment in the society.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
54 detained on different charges in 11 districts
Making quilt, mattress gets momentum at Dacope
Housewife found dead at Gafargaon
Shudharam OC withdrawn
Construction worker dies in Dinajpur wall collapse
New Rajbari DC expresses zero tolerance of militancy, terrorism
Icy cold continues at Tentulia
Obituary


Latest News
Taimur hopeful of winning NCC polls by lakh votes
Teenage girl 'commits suicide' in Chapainawabganj
Baby Shark becomes the first YouTube video to cross 10 billion views
‘Boat will surely win,’ says Ivy
Kazakhstan puts unrest death toll at 225
Tangail-7 by-election underway
"I missed the Premier League": Coutinho after dream Aston Villa debut
Noakhali municipality election underway
Dybala sends message after scoring in Juventus win
PSG beat Brest 2-0 to restore 11-point lead
Most Read News
RMG exports rise 28% in first half of FY22
All eyes on Narayanganj, gearing up for Sunday's city polls
India reports 268,833 new Covid infections, 402 deaths in a day
Army chief vows to bridge gap between military and media
Barishal ward councillor arrested on rape charge
10 drug addicts, gamblers held in Joypurhat
Don’t pay heed to rumours: Education Ministry
Lockdown brings losses for country, people: Health Minister
British PM sparks anger, resignation on streets over 'partygate'
Boris Johnson's office apologizes for a party held before Prince Philip's funeral
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft