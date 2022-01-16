New Rajbari DC expresses zero tolerance of militancy, terrorism

RAJBARI, Jan 15: Abu kaisar Khan, new Deputy Commissioner (DC) of the district who took over charge on January 13, has expressed zero tolerance of child marriage, drug abuse, terrorism, and militancy.

He was speaking as chief guest at a views-exchange meeting held with journalists at the DC office in the town on Saturday.

The new DC also said, the district administration will always stand beside the people as their friend.

Additional DC Md Mhabubur Rahman Sheikh was present at the meeting as special guest.

The meeting was also attended, among others, by President of Rajbari Press Club Khan Mohammad Jahurul Haque, Secretary Khandoker Abdul Matin, Senior Vice-President Md Mosharrof Hossain, and Journalist of Daily Kalerkantha Md Jahangir Hossain.

The speakers at the meeting expressed hope that journalists and district administration will work together to create a peaceful environment in the society.





