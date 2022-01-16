Video
Sunday, 16 January, 2022
Countryside

Icy cold continues at Tentulia

Published : Sunday, 16 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM
SK Doyel

TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH, Jan 15: Icy cold hampers sleep of Tentulia dwellers. The cold is not managed by four/five pieces of quilts or blankets.
This cooling experience was stated by one Ashir Uddin of above 70 years.
Chilling cold of Poush is continuing in the northern upazila for the last few days.
In the afternoon, Himalayan eastern breeze starts to flow from the north-east. The mercury level comes down amid severe cold.
Though the temperature is maintaining a fluctuation, the life remains in suffering because of the cold breeze. Around 8-10 degree Celsius temperature was recorded by meteorological (Met) office in Tentulia for the last several days.
Mostly low-income people like Abdul Karim, Salam and Amirul have been in disarray. Without going to works, many of them are preventing cold by igniting fire of straws. Shops in haats and bazaars are shuttered up at noon.
Housewives in Darjipara Village like Asma, Firoza, Fatema and  Guljan said, their houses turn icy after evening.
Sirajul Islam, Anwar Hossain, Hasan and several other dwellers of Kankata and Sharialjote villages said, "We are cultivating maize, wheat, Boro and vegetables. The night turns icy. In the morning, severe cold is halting our field works. But our crop fields are in need of rearing."
Vegetable grower Afaz said, it gets hard to lift cabbage and cauliflower amid strong cold.
In bone-chilling cold, hundreds of day-earners like Rezaul, Nur Islam  and Abdul Khaleque are continuing their stone-lifting from the Mahananda River.
Different cold diseases are reported in the upazila. A visit found increasing rush of patients having fever-sneezing, coughing, asthma, and sinusitis in hospitals and clinics. In fear of Covid infections, patients are advised by physicians to maintain health guidelines.
Officer-in-Charge of Met Office-Tentulia Rasel Shah said, the cold severity might deteriorate further.


