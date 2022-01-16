Video
Home Countryside

Obituary

Published : Sunday, 16 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 176
Our Correspondents

Yusuf Molla
RAJSHAHI: Yusuf Molla, founder of Rajshahi Seeds Bank, died at his residence in Tanore Upazila of the district on Friday morning. He was 78.
He had been suffering from lungs cancer for long.
His namaz-e-janaza was held in Dhubail Village in the upazila in the afternoon.
Later, he was buried at his family graveyard in the area.
He left behind his wife, three sons, one daughter and many well-wishers to mourn his death.  
Saidur Rahman
PATNITALA, NAOGAON: Alhaj Saidur Rahman, a renowned village doctor of Patnitala Upazila in the district, died of heart failure at a private hospital in Dhaka at 2pm on Wednesday. He was 66.
His first namaz-e-janaza was held in Nazipur Natunhat area in the upazila at 10am on Thursday.
After his second namaz-e-janaza in Laxmanpara Village of Dhamoirhat Upazila, he was buried at his family graveyard.
He left behind his wife, two sons, a host of relatives and many well-wishers to mourn his death.


