Blankets were distributed among 500 cold-hit poor people on Bahula Eidgaon Ground in Sadar Upazila of Habiganj on Friday. Shuva Sangha, a social organization, organized the distribution programme in association with Basundhara Group. Prof Dr Zahirul Haque Shakil of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology was present as chief guest while Shuva Sangha Director Zakaria Zaman presided over the programme. photo: observer