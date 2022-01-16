Video
Home Countryside

Barishal ward councillor held in rape case

Published : Sunday, 16 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 145
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, Jan 15: Police on Friday evening arrested a ward councillor of Barishal City Corporation (BCC) in a case filed over rape of a woman in Bakerganj Upazila of the district.
Arrested Azad Hossain Kalam Molla is the councillor of Ward No. 30 in the BCC. He is a resident of Kashipur Union in Sadar Upazila of the district.
The victim, a neighbour of the councillor, lodged the case with Barishal Airport Police Station (PS) on Friday afternoon.
According to the case statement, Kalam raped the young woman several times with a false promise of marriage.
On Thursday night, he violated her again. Then, the victim pressured Kalam to marry her but he refused to do so.
Later, she filed the rape case against Kalam, also the president of Barishal District Truck Workers Union.
Following the case, the law enforcers arrested Kalam from Bakerganj Upazila in the evening, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Barishal Airport PS Kamalesh Chandra Hawlader.
However, the victim has been sent to the one-stop crisis centre of Barisal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital for medical test, the OC added.


