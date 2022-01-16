Video
Sunday, 16 January, 2022, 1:17 PM
Home Countryside

Five people killed in separate road mishaps

Published : Sunday, 16 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 153
Our Correspondents

Five people including a young woman and a minor child have been killed and three others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Cox's Bazar, Barishal, Rajshahi and Patuakhali, in two days.
COX'S BAZAR: Two people including a young woman were killed and two others injured in a road accident in Eidgaon Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.
Of the deceased, one was identified as Taslima Akhter.
The injured are Shafiqur Rahman and Seniuara Begum. All of them were heading to Cox's Bazar Town from Khutakhali area in Chakaria Upazila.  
Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Eidgaon Police Station (PS) Md Abdul Halim said a Bandarban-bound passenger-laden bus of 'Purabi Paribahan' hit a Cox's Bazar-bound auto-rickshaw in Chanderghona Satgharia Para area on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway under Eidgaon Union in the upazila at around 4:30pm, leaving the auto-rickshaw driver and one of its passengers dead on the spot.
Two other passengers of the auto-rickshaw were also seriously injured at that time.   
Being informed, police recovered the bodies.
The injured were admitted to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital in critical condition.
However, necessary steps will be taken in this connection, the OC added.
BARISHAL: A minor boy was killed in a road accident in Muladi Upazila of the district on Friday noon.
The deceased was identified as Nirob Gharami, 12, son of Shafiq Gharami, a resident of Darichar Laxmipur area in the upazila.
Muladi PS OC SM Maksudur Rahman said a pickup van hit Nirob in Muladi Bus Stand area at around 12:30pm while he was crossing the road, which left him critically injured.
Locals rescued him and rushed to Muladi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
However, police seized the pickup van and arrested its driver Rubel in this connection, the OC added.
RAJSHAHI: A teenage boy was killed and another injured in a road accident in Godagari Upazila of the district on Friday.
The accident took place in Shulitala area on the Kashiadanga-Kankonhat Road of the upazila at around 11am.
The deceased was identified as Firoz Hossain, son of Serajul Islam, a contractor of Dashpukur area under Rajpara PS in the city.
The injured is Raihan Ali, 18, son of Dulal Hossain of the same area.
Godagari PS OC Kamrul Islam said the two friends were heading to Kankonhat from the city in the morning riding by a motorcycle.
At around 11am, the motorcycle collided head-on with a bhutbhuti (local vehicle) coming from the opposite direction, which left the duo critically injured.
Locals rescued them and took to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Firoz dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body, the OC added.
GALACHIPA, PATUAKHALI: A man was killed in a road accident in Galachipa Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.
The deceased was identified as Sushanta Sheel, 48, a resident of the upazila.
Police and local sources said Sushanta was going to Galachipa Town from his house at around 7pm riding by a motorcycle.
At one stage, the motorcycle hit hard a roadside tree after losing its control over the steering in Kacharikanda area under Ratandi Taltali Union in the upazila, which left him critically injured.   
Later, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to the SBMCH in Barishal at around 8pm.
Being informed, the law enforcers recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.
Galachipa PS OC MR Shawkat Anwar confirmed the incident.


