Drug peddler gets life term in Barishal

BARISHAL, Jan 15: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a drug peddler to life-term in jail.

Senior District and Sessions Judge in Barishal Rafiqul Islam pronounced the verdict.

The convict is Sujan, 32, son of Yunus Khan of Rajapur Upazila in Jhalakathi District.

The court also fined him Tk 10,000, and in default, he has to serve three more months in jail.

According to the prosecution, Barishal Metropolitan Police arrested Sujan along with 30 Ampul G Marfin injections from the city on February 18 in 2021.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Kotwali PS.

Later, police submitted a chargesheet to the court after investigation.

Following this, the judge handed down the verdict on Thursday after examining ten witnesses and case records.







