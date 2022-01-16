

Cutting hills at Dighinala puts houses at risk

According to sources, the hill cutting is going on without government approval. Despite protest by locals, it is not stopped.

A recent visit found the hill cutting with a bulldozer, and the soil was sent by three trolleys and two drum trucks.

One house owner Manzurul, 45, said despite his protest, the hill cutting is continuing. "My house is at risk. Anytime it can collapse," he added.

When asked whether he has approval to cut the hill, Ismail Hossain, 28, could not produce any legal paper and said the soil is being sent to a bridge.

Dighinala Upazila Nirbahi Officer Fahmida Mustafa said, emergency measures will be taken to stop hill cutting.

President of Paribesh Surakkha Andolan Md Zakir Hossain said, cutting hill without government approval is illegal. If anybody cuts hill illegally, administrative action should be taken against him, he added.









