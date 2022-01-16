

How smell works in brain

So, researchers turned to an unlikely ally - locusts - to break down how smells such as coffee always smell like coffee, despite a myriad of other smells or other environmental factors potentially getting in the way.

The team first did a version of Pavlovian respondent conditioning on the insects, specifically an American grasshopper (Schistocerca americana). They placed an 'odorant' next to hungry locusts' antennas (which is how locusts smell) and then fed them a food reward. This caused the locusts' outer mouthparts - called maxillary palps - to open, which the researchers painted green for ease of viewing.

After a few rounds of this conditioning, the locusts would open their maxillary palps after just smelling the odorant, no food required. This response means that the locusts recognized the odorant, which is obviously an important first step.

While the locusts wore little sensors that monitored neural activity, the team then checked if the locusts could pick up the same smell in different conditions, such as dry or humid or changing intervals. While the locust palps opened each time, the neurons were activating in inconsistent patterns depending on the circumstances.

The researchers then brought in machine learning to determine what was going on. It became quickly apparent that there were a number of 'ON' neurons that turn on when an odorant is present and 'OFF' neurons that turn on when the odorant goes away. But they don't need to be perfect to work.

