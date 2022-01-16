Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 January, 2022, 1:17 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Uttar Pradesh Elections

Is a rebellion brewing in Modi's BJP?

Published : Sunday, 16 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 171

NEW DELHI, Jan 15: Is a rebellion brewing in Narendra Modi's governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of elections in Uttar Pradesh, India's most politically crucial state?  Ten legislators, including three ministers, have so far jumped ship from the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. Most of them have joined the main rival, the regional Samajwadi Party. One of them is Swami Prasad Maurya, a veteran five-time legislator, who believes his move will cause an "earthquake" in the BJP.
But political defections - especially before regional ballots - are not uncommon in India. Politics has turned increasingly transactional, with leaders routinely crossing over if they are denied a ticket by their party.  And for many years now, states like Uttar Pradesh have had assemblies packed with newcomers. This has happened as the tradition of time-tested candidates has withered away.
The diminishing stature of legislators is in part because of a political culture that favours concentration of power in the hands of state chief ministers, says Giles Verniers, a professor of political science and co-director of Trivedi Centre for Political Data (TCPD) at Ashoka University.
Also, parties like BJP work hard on getting feedback from voters to find out whether their candidates have become unpopular. Non-performing candidates are usually denied tickets.  "The BJP does not contest elections only to win but to decimate the opposition. It's not happy to come to power with a slender majority," says Sanjay Kumar, director of CSDS/Lokniti, a Delhi-based think tank. In the 2017 state polls, the BJP swept Uttar Pradesh, winning 312 of the 403 seats and picking up nearly 40% of the popular vote.
Of the 312 winning legislators, only 19 had won a seat twice or more previously, according to data by TCPD. Of these 19, nine had defected from other parties.  The latest defections have caused a kerfuffle because Uttar Pradesh is a bellwether state. Next door to the national capital, Delhi, it has the most number of people (200 million) in India. It also sends the maximum number of MPs - Mr Modi himself is one of the state's 80 MPs - and legislators to the parliament and state assembly.
To be sure, defections from a dominant ruling party like the BJP to the main rival can create an impression - largely among swing voters - that the former is facing headwinds. These electors might begin to believe that the main opposition - in this case, the Samajwadi Party - is locked in a close contest with the BJP. "But perceptions and reality could be completely different," Dr Kumar says.    -BBC


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
How smell works in brain
Negotiators head home as Iran talks hit critical stage
Is a rebellion brewing in Modi's BJP?
A Tunisian demonstrator flashes the V for victory sign as police fire water cannons
Seek better ties with India, Kashmir at core: Imran
Suu Kyi faces new corruption charges
'Partygate': What could happen next?
A demonstrator holds up a flare as they take part in a march to protest against the Police


Latest News
Taimur hopeful of winning NCC polls by lakh votes
Teenage girl 'commits suicide' in Chapainawabganj
Baby Shark becomes the first YouTube video to cross 10 billion views
‘Boat will surely win,’ says Ivy
Kazakhstan puts unrest death toll at 225
Tangail-7 by-election underway
"I missed the Premier League": Coutinho after dream Aston Villa debut
Noakhali municipality election underway
Dybala sends message after scoring in Juventus win
PSG beat Brest 2-0 to restore 11-point lead
Most Read News
RMG exports rise 28% in first half of FY22
All eyes on Narayanganj, gearing up for Sunday's city polls
India reports 268,833 new Covid infections, 402 deaths in a day
Army chief vows to bridge gap between military and media
Barishal ward councillor arrested on rape charge
10 drug addicts, gamblers held in Joypurhat
Don’t pay heed to rumours: Education Ministry
Lockdown brings losses for country, people: Health Minister
British PM sparks anger, resignation on streets over 'partygate'
Boris Johnson's office apologizes for a party held before Prince Philip's funeral
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft