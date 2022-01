A Tunisian demonstrator flashes the V for victory sign as police fire water cannons













A Tunisian demonstrator flashes the V for victory sign as police fire water cannons during protests against President Kais Saied, on the 11th anniversary of the Tunisian revolution in the capital Tunis on January 15, 2022. As the country marks 11 years since the fall of late dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, hundreds of Saied's opponents staged rallies against his July 2021 power grab. photo : AFP