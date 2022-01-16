Video
'Partygate': What could happen next?

Published : Sunday, 16 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, Jan 15: Boris Johnson's position as UK prime minister is on the line after a series of revelations about coronavirus lockdown-breaking parties at his Downing Street office and residence.
- Johnson quits -
Don't bet on a Johnson resignation. The 57-year-old former journalist has defied gravity throughout his career, bouncing back from revelations about lies and extra-marital affairs, racist language and controversial views. "He's always been able to get away with things that mere mortals can't," former prime minister David Cameron told Sky News recently.
Johnson, likened by Cameron to a "greased piglet" because of his ability to slip out of tight spots, may see his apology this week for attending one of the events as enough to get him off the hook. He could also be largely exonerated from responsibility by a senior civil servant, Sue Gray, who is conducting a fact-finding investigation into the claims.
- Johnson ousted -
Gray's report will be scrutinised to see how critical she is of Johnson himself. Strong criticism could embolden more Tory MPs to put their heads above the parapet and declare no confidence in his leadership. The Conservative party has form for ruthlessly ejecting leaders who are seen as an electoral liability. Margaret Thatcher was ousted by a leadership challenge in 1990 while Cameron quit in the aftermath of his failed "remain" campaign in the 2016 Brexit referendum. His successor Theresa May stepped down after losing party support for her EU divorce deal in 2019.
- Police action -
London police have said they have been in touch with the Cabinet Office about the garden party claims but said Thursday their next step depends on what Gray says. It has been criticised for declaring it would not retrospectively investigate potential breaches of coronavirus restrictions.
- Johnson limps on -
Johnson could survive the immediate fall-out from Gray's report but the damage could compound a series of other scandals that have dented his political capital. His party has been fined for failing to declare who was paying for costly renovations to his Downing Street flat, and accused of rewarding wealthy donors with seats in the unelected upper chamber House of Lords.
Johnson's unsuccessful attempt to change parliament's disciplinary rules after a colleague was found to have broken lobbying rules led to a by-election defeat in a safe seat last month. Tory grassroot members are unhappy too about looming tax rises and high inflation, as the UK seeks to recover from pandemic spending.
The next general election is not due until May 2024.    -AFP


