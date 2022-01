A demonstrator holds up a flare as they take part in a march to protest against the Police









A demonstrator holds up a flare as they take part in a march to protest against the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill in London on January 15, 2022. Marches are planned in several UK cities to support the Kill the Bill coalition. Protesters are calling on the House of Lords to reject the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill. photo : AFP