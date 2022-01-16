Russia ‘prepping for war’

WASHINGTON, Jan 15: The United States said it feared Russia was preparing a pretext to invade Ukraine if diplomacy fails to meet its objectives, after a massive cyberattack splashed Ukrainian government websites with a warning to "be afraid and expect the worst".

Moscow dismissed such warnings, though it has amassed more than 100,000 troops on its neighbour's frontiers and on Friday released pictures of more of its forces on the move. The cyberattack unfolded hours after security talks wrapped up on Thursday with no breakthrough between Moscow and Western allies.

If Moscow escalates the Ukrainian security crisis, the United States may refer the matter to the UN Security Council, US officials said Friday, stressing Washington still favors a diplomatic solution. Tensions have mounted between the West and Russia over accusations Moscow is preparing to invade Ukraine. "If Russia takes action, we're not going to hesitate to pursue an appropriate response in the Council and defend the principles of the UN Charter," a US official told reporters, on condition of anonymity.

Russia has amassed tanks, artillery and tens of thousands of troops near the border of Ukraine as it demands guarantees that its neighbor will never join NATO.

White House press secretary Jen Psakitold reporters the United States was concerned that Russia was preparing for the possibility of a new military assault on a country it invaded in 2014. "As part of its plans, Russia is laying the groundwork to have the option of fabricating a pretext for invasion, including through sabotage activities and information operations, by accusing Ukraine of preparing an imminent attack against Russian forces in eastern Ukraine," Psaki said.

The United States released intelligence findings the day after National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that Russia, which has amassed tens of thousands of troops on the Ukrainian border, was "laying the groundwork to have the option of fabricating a pretext for an invasion."

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said US intelligence believed Russia could begin the operations "several weeks" before a military invasion, which could start between mid-January and mid-February. "We have information that indicates Russia has already prepositioned a group of operatives to conduct a false-flag operation in eastern Ukraine," Psaki told reporters.

"The operatives are trained in urban warfare and in using explosives to carry out acts of sabotage against Russia's own proxy forces." Russia quickly denied the account, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov calling the US statements "unfounded."

But Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the intelligence was "very credible" and that the classification had been downgraded to allow its release to the public. He said that Russian operatives could include intelligence agents, military elements and other security services. "They often hybridize their personnel to such a degree that the lines are not necessarily really clear," Kirby told reporters.

US officials said earlier Friday they had obtained intelligence showing Russia is planning a "false-flag" operation to create a pretext for an invasion. "If Russia further escalates tension to really go to the heart of the principles and commitments that all nations states have made in the UN Charter... there will be obviously an opportunity for discussion at the UN Security Council," another US official said, also on condition of anonymity.

The second official said the Security Council will in part be a forum "where you can see publicly a debate between the US and Russia in the event of they choose (an) escalatory path." But he reiterated the US stance that Washington and its allies "vastly prefer... a path of diplomacy."

So far, the UN has stayed silent on the recent mounting tensions between Moscow and Washington, two permanent members of the Security Council with veto power over its decisions. UN chief Antonio Guterres has himself made few comments on the Ukraine issue, and none of the other 13 members of the Security Council has so far requested a meeting on the crisis. -AFP











