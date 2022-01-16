Real Salt Lake signs 14-year-old Kei to age-record MLS deal

LOS ANGELES, JAN 15: Axel Kei, a 14-year-old Ivory Coast-born American striker, has become the youngest player to sign a US team sport contract by inking a deal with Real Salt Lake.

The Major League Soccer squad announced Friday that it had signed Kei from its academy lineup to a two-year MLS contract.

At only 15 days beyond his 14th birthday, Kei is 153 days younger than Freddy Adu, the Ghana-born striker who had been the youngest to sign a US pro deal in January 2004 when he joined DC United of MLS.

"Over the last year, Axel has proven to be one of the top attacking prospects in the country," Real Salt Lake general manager Elliot Fall said.

"His propensity in front of goal is well beyond his years and coupled with his elite athleticism, he projects to become a goal-scoring force in our league in the years to come." -AFP





