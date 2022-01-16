England fight back with three Australian wickets in final session

HOBART, JAN 15: England fought back to take three Australian wickets in the final session but still trail by 152 runs at the end of day two of the fifth and final Ashes Test in Hobart on Saturday.

After conceding a lead of 115 runs when bowled out for 188 in their first innings, the visitors bounced back in the last hour of the night session of the day-night Test.

With an hour to bat before stumps, Australia lost David Warner for his second duck of the match, caught brilliantly by Ollie Pope in the gully off the bowling of Stuart Broad.

Marnus Labuschagne fell for five, caught by wicketkeeper Sam Billings off Chris Woakes, while Mark Wood had Usman Khawaja gloving a short ball to Billings for 11.

At stumps, Australia were 37-3 with Steve Smith on 17 and nightwatchman Scott Boland on three.

Australian captain Pat Cummins said his side had done well not to have lost more wickets.

"They're the kind of night sessions you've got to be careful of in day-night cricket, if you get caught out with the new ball," Cummins said.

"It was warm and humid tonight and the ball seemed to do a little bit more.

"I think it's a pretty good effort only to be three down in really tough conditions."

Billings, making his Test debut, was optimistic about getting a result.

"We bowled really nicely tonight, we created some opportunities, created a lot of intensity," he said.

"They're in front in the game, but we have a chance to really make a statement and make some inroads in the morning."

England earlier bowled Australia out for 303 on a day when 17 wickets fell for 287 runs.

Australia are still in a commanding position and look likely to win this Test and claim a 4-0 win in the series.

Any hopes England had of salvaging anything from the Ashes realistically ended when their batting collapsed once again in the face of Australia's relentless pace attack. -AFP















