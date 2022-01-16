Video
Kohli's India have 'moved on' from South Africa DRS controversy

Published : Sunday, 16 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 138

CAPE TOWN, JAN 15: Indian captain Virat Kohli said on Friday his side have "moved on" from the controversy over an overturned decision during the third Test defeat to South Africa, to lose the series 2-1, at Newlands.
Kohli, 33, and two team-mates were caught on the stump microphone complaining after home captain Dean Elgar survived on review after being given out leg before wicket at a crucial stage on the third afternoon.
"I have no comment to make," he told a press conference after the seven wicket defeat in Cape Town.
"We understood what happened on the field and people on the outside don't know if we had picked up three wickets there that probably would have been the moment that changed the game."
Vice-captain KL Rahul and bowler Ravichandran Ashwin were also heard on the microphone.
"The reality of the situation is that we did not apply enough pressure on them for longer periods of time," said Kohli.
"That one moment seems very nice and very exciting to make a controversy out of but honestly I am not interested in making a controversy. "It was just a moment that passed and we moved on from it and we kept focusing on the game and tried to pick up wickets."    -AFP


