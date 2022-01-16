Bangladesh Women's team to start Campaign on January 18

The Commonwealth Games will be hosted in Birmingham, England from July 28 to August 8, 2022. 72 Commonwealth nations will compete in 283 events across 20 sports in the upcoming edition of the tournament. Under the cricket category, only a women's tournament will be held this year. The competition will be played in a T20 format. The competition will include eight teams, seven of whom have already qualified. The final team will be determined through a qualification. Let's take a look at the whole Cricket Qualifier for the 2022 Commonwealth Games schedule.

The Commonwealth Games Cricket Qualifier will include a total of five teams. Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Scotland, Malaysia, and Kenya are the competing teams. Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Scotland will have a great opportunity to advance to the main event based on their squad strength. As a result, it will be exciting to see who finishes first in the qualifier's points standings, because only the highest points getter will earn a spot in the 2022 Commonwealth Games. This qualifier competition will be staged in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from January 18 to January 24. The Kinrara Academy Oval ground will host all of the competition's matches. -UNB









