Sunday, 16 January, 2022, 1:15 PM
SLC hires new computer analyst for series against Zimbabwe

Published : Sunday, 16 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 157
Bipin Dani

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board has hired the services of a new computer analyst for the upcoming series against Zimbabwe, it is learnt.
"Vijayasingam Vithubala is our new analyst", one of the SLC sources said exclusively over the telephone.
"He is from Jaffna and has joined the team bio-bubble in Kandy".
This is Vithubala's first assignment with the national men's team. However, he has already the experience of working with the women's team and junior teams in Sri Lanka.  The support staff list of the home team has no separate job assignment as spin bowling coach and the fast-bowling coach.
"Former spinner Piyal Wijetunga has been performing the dual roles and is being assisted by our head coach Rumesh Ratnayake, who himself was a recognized fast bowler", the source added.






