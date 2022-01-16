Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 January, 2022, 1:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Rajshahi champion of Bangamata Women's Football

Published : Sunday, 16 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 166
Sports Reporter

Rajshahi booters celebrating the champions' trophy of the Bangamata National Women's Football Championship 2021-22 on Saturday at Shaheed Muktijoddha Smriti Stadium in Rajshahi. photo: BFF

Rajshahi booters celebrating the champions' trophy of the Bangamata National Women's Football Championship 2021-22 on Saturday at Shaheed Muktijoddha Smriti Stadium in Rajshahi. photo: BFF

Rajshahi district women's football team clinched the champion's trophy of the Bangamata National Women's Football Championship 2021-22 on Saturday after a 2-0 win over the Mymensingh rival in the final at Shaheed Muktijoddha Smriti Stadium in Rajshahi.
Rajshahi skipper Surdhoni Kisku was adjudged the player of the tournament while Bangladesh Ansar and VDP booter Sadiya Akter was named the top scorer of the tournament for netting the highest nine goals.
A fair play trophy was given to Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party (VDP) for their clean actions and sporting spirit. Madaripur secured the best venue award.
The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Rajshahi and the president of Rajshahi District Sports Association (DSA) Abdul Jalil who was the chief guest of the prize distribution programme handed over the prizes among the winners.
Earlier, the final round matches of the event began last week at the same venue.






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nadal happy to 'feel like a tennis player again' after injury woe
Benzema crowns France comeback with player of the year prize
Real Salt Lake signs 14-year-old Kei to age-record MLS deal
Dortmund rout Freiburg to trim Bayern's lead
Real Madrid close in on Super Cup
Karatsev downs Murray to win Sydney title
England fight back with three Australian wickets in final session
Kohli's India have 'moved on' from South Africa DRS controversy


Latest News
Taimur hopeful of winning NCC polls by lakh votes
Teenage girl 'commits suicide' in Chapainawabganj
Baby Shark becomes the first YouTube video to cross 10 billion views
‘Boat will surely win,’ says Ivy
Kazakhstan puts unrest death toll at 225
Tangail-7 by-election underway
"I missed the Premier League": Coutinho after dream Aston Villa debut
Noakhali municipality election underway
Dybala sends message after scoring in Juventus win
PSG beat Brest 2-0 to restore 11-point lead
Most Read News
RMG exports rise 28% in first half of FY22
All eyes on Narayanganj, gearing up for Sunday's city polls
India reports 268,833 new Covid infections, 402 deaths in a day
Army chief vows to bridge gap between military and media
Barishal ward councillor arrested on rape charge
10 drug addicts, gamblers held in Joypurhat
Don’t pay heed to rumours: Education Ministry
Lockdown brings losses for country, people: Health Minister
British PM sparks anger, resignation on streets over 'partygate'
Boris Johnson's office apologizes for a party held before Prince Philip's funeral
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft