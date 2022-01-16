Rajshahi champion of Bangamata Women's Football



Rajshahi booters celebrating the champions' trophy of the Bangamata National Women's Football Championship 2021-22 on Saturday at Shaheed Muktijoddha Smriti Stadium in Rajshahi. photo: BFF

Rajshahi skipper Surdhoni Kisku was adjudged the player of the tournament while Bangladesh Ansar and VDP booter Sadiya Akter was named the top scorer of the tournament for netting the highest nine goals.

A fair play trophy was given to Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party (VDP) for their clean actions and sporting spirit. Madaripur secured the best venue award.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Rajshahi and the president of Rajshahi District Sports Association (DSA) Abdul Jalil who was the chief guest of the prize distribution programme handed over the prizes among the winners.

