Nixon in Dhaka to coach Chattogram Challengers in BPL

Paul Nixon, the coach of Chattogram Challengers, arrived in Dhaka today to take the charge of the team for the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), slated to start on January 21.

He is in fact the first person to come from outside of Bangladesh to take part in the BPL. The English coach will get Australia's former fast bowler Shaun Tait as his deputy in the Chattogram team.

"Chattogram have formed a balanced team with the youth and experienced players. There is no shortage of the talent in the team. Most of the players have already played in their national team. I am very excited and hopefully we'll do very well here," he said here today.

Sylhet Sunrisers has appointed West Indies former fast bowler Mervyn Dillon as their head coach while South African former allrounder Lance Klusener will take the charge of Khulna Tigers.

The rest of the three teams had appointed local coaches to supervise the team. Fortune Barishal today formally announced Khaled Mahmud Sujon as their head coach while Nazmul Abdin Faheem who fought against Sujon in the BCB election will act as the batting consultant.

Mohammad Salahuddin will as usually supervise the Comilla Victorians team while Mizanur Rahman Babul will coach Minister Group Dhaka.










