Centrals clinch title trouncing South Zone



Walton Central Zone players celebrating after winning the Independence Cup 2021-22. photo: BCB

Central Zone preferred to chase winning the toss and wrapped up South Zone for 163. Few top order SZs batters got starts but none of them could capitalize it. Pinak Ghosh and Anamul Haque stood 51-run opening partnership before Anamul's departure on 20 while Pinak got out on 35.

Besides, Amite Hasan gathered 29 runs, Zakir Hossain 14 and Nahidul Islam collected 31 runs. Towhid Hridoy, the most consistent South Zone batter, was dismissed in the final yet before opening the account.

Captain Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Hasan Murad, Soumya Sarkar, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury and Nazmul Islam shared SZ's wickets among them equally.

Needing ordinary 164, Central Zone, the champions of the just late Bangladesh Cricket League, reached the winning post losing four wickets and keeping 45 balls at hand.

Central's opening pair combining Soumya and Mizanur Rahman laid the foundation of the win. They had horded 65 runs in their joint-venture before the fall of the wicket of Soumya. The southpaw scored 21 off 24 with four boundaries while Mizanur was dismissed on 39 hitting five fours and couple of sixes.

Abdul Mazid and Mohammad Mithun returned to the dugout too quick on one and four runs respectively as CZs lost four wickets to manage 76 runs. But skipper Mosaddek pairing with Al-Amin finished his job and didn't allow Southern bowlers to do further damage.

Mosaddek remained unbeaten on 33 while Al-Amin was on 53.

Nasum Ahmed picked three wickets allowing 32 runs and Mahedi Hasan got the rest one. Mustafizur Rahman went wicketless conceding 32 runs from eight overs.

Mosaddek named the Player of the Final for his brilliant all-round performances of two for 45 followed by 33 runs. He stockpiled 148 runs from four matches in the event with a fifty while picked up six wickets with the ball and eventually adjudged the Player of the Tournament.









