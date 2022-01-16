Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 January, 2022, 1:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh U19 face England to kick off World Cup mission

Published : Sunday, 16 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 155

Bangladesh Under-19 team. photo: BCB

Bangladesh Under-19 team. photo: BCB

In a bid to defend the title, Bangladesh Under-19 team will take on England in their first match of the group phase today (Sunday) at St Kitts and Navis in West Indies.
The match starts at 7:00pm as per Bangladesh Standard Time.
A win against England will help them make a giant stride to become the champion of Group A. Bangladesh are expected to win it easily against the two other sides-Canada and United Arab Emirates (UAE) in their group.
The defending champions Bangladesh will take on Canada on January 20 and the UAE on January 22.
Bangladesh played Asia Cup in Dubai, UAE ahead of the World Cup but lost the semifinal to India. However they had arrived in West Indies much earlier to acclimatize with the condition and regain their confidence by winning the warm-up game against Zimbabwe with a big margin.
Skipper Rakibul Hasan, who was part of the victorious 2020 squad, revealed that the squad is starting to adjust to the conditions in the Caribbean.
"The conditions in St Kitts are not that tough, we have been here for two weeks now, so we have adjusted to the conditions and also playing two practice games is a good preparation for us, so we are looking forward to playing England and hopefully we can get off to a good start," Rakibul said.
"We are focused on our game, yes we are defending champions, but we are looking forward to our game, so we are focused on that and how well we prepare ourselves for the upcoming game and how we can get to the next stage of the competition," he added.
"Our senior team has done well in New Zealand which is an inspiration for us, so hopefully we will do well in the tournament," he concluded.
Bangladesh squad:
Rakibul Hasan (Captain), Prantik Nowrose Nabil (vice-captain), Abdullah Al Mamun, Aich Mollah, Ariful Islam, Ashiqur Zaman, Md Fahim, Iftakhar Hossain, Mahfijul Islam, SM Meherob, Ripon Mondol, Musfik Hasan, Naimur Rohman, Tahjibul Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nadal happy to 'feel like a tennis player again' after injury woe
Benzema crowns France comeback with player of the year prize
Real Salt Lake signs 14-year-old Kei to age-record MLS deal
Dortmund rout Freiburg to trim Bayern's lead
Real Madrid close in on Super Cup
Karatsev downs Murray to win Sydney title
England fight back with three Australian wickets in final session
Kohli's India have 'moved on' from South Africa DRS controversy


Latest News
Taimur hopeful of winning NCC polls by lakh votes
Teenage girl 'commits suicide' in Chapainawabganj
Baby Shark becomes the first YouTube video to cross 10 billion views
‘Boat will surely win,’ says Ivy
Kazakhstan puts unrest death toll at 225
Tangail-7 by-election underway
"I missed the Premier League": Coutinho after dream Aston Villa debut
Noakhali municipality election underway
Dybala sends message after scoring in Juventus win
PSG beat Brest 2-0 to restore 11-point lead
Most Read News
RMG exports rise 28% in first half of FY22
All eyes on Narayanganj, gearing up for Sunday's city polls
India reports 268,833 new Covid infections, 402 deaths in a day
Army chief vows to bridge gap between military and media
Barishal ward councillor arrested on rape charge
10 drug addicts, gamblers held in Joypurhat
Don’t pay heed to rumours: Education Ministry
Lockdown brings losses for country, people: Health Minister
British PM sparks anger, resignation on streets over 'partygate'
Boris Johnson's office apologizes for a party held before Prince Philip's funeral
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft