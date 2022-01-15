How it would be a fair election, asks Taimur

Video
Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 7:59 PM
Published : Saturday, 15 January, 2022 at 4:09 PM  Count : 281
Observer Online Report

Alleging that police are continuing to torture his supporters, independent mayoral candidate in Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) election Taimur Alam Khondker has said how a fair election would be held if such arrests and harassment continue?

“Arrest and harassment of my leaders and activists are still continuing even day before the election. I seek the intervention of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to stop these arrests and harassment,” said Taimur while addressing at a press conference at his residence on Saturday noon.

Taimur at the press conference vowed that he will continue the election unto death.

He said, “Ten people, including my supporters and activists, were arrested on Friday night. Earlier, 18 people were arrested. Police are arresting BNP leaders and activists in various cases. If the fair voting environment is ruined in this way, the image of the Prime Minister will be tarnished.”

The independent candidate asked Election Commission, deputy commissioner and superintendent of police to arrange a fair and impartial voting in the city.

Taimur said that the more the torture, the more the voters will be united.

“We will win the election, and of course we will not leave the field. Whatever happens on the election field, I will be on the field. If I have to face the arrest I will face it. I will continue the election even I have to face the death,” he said.

In response to a question, Taimur said, “I don’t think any polling station is risky. I think behaviors of police, administration and Election Commission are risky.”

The mayoral candidate demanded the installation of CCTV cameras at polling stations and fair and impartial voting by the Election Commission.

Narayanganj city unit BNP general secretary ATM Kamal and leaders of the party’s associate bodies were present at the press conference.

