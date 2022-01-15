Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 7:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home National

Army chief vows to bridge gap between military and media

Published : Saturday, 15 January, 2022 at 12:17 PM  Count : 538
Staff Correspondent

Army chief vows to bridge gap between military and media

Army chief vows to bridge gap between military and media

Bangladesh Army chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed has vowed to bridge the gap between the military and the media.

“After taking charge as the Army Chief, I told the Prime Minister that there should be no gap between the Army and the public or the media. I feel we can all work together," he told defense journalists last week.

"Media management is actually part of the Army training,” he said during an interaction with members of the Defense Journalists Association of Bangladesh (DJAB) on the sidelines of the Army's winter exercise in Savar.

Army chief vows to bridge gap between military and media

Army chief vows to bridge gap between military and media


Blaming the media for sometimes creating a rift by putting out "embarassing" news about the Army, the General said, "We will help each other."

A media cell is already there at the Army headquarters and it will work with the defence journalists, he said. "The Army is prepared to perform any duties as per the directives of the government."

The official briefing and exchange of views was held at the media center of the Army Command Field Command Post, which was specially set up under the ground at the military farm in Savar.

Army chief vows to bridge gap between military and media

Army chief vows to bridge gap between military and media


The briefing was given by Brigadier General Mamun-ur-Rashid, the director of the Directorate General of Military Intelligence, Army Headquarter.

DJAB president Abul Khair, general secretary Alamgir Hossain, executive member Masud Karim and others spoke on the occasion.

On the exercise, Mamun Ur Rashid said, “Our motto is 'hard training, easy war’."

Inter-Services Public Relations director Lieutenant Colonel Abdullah Ibn Zayed, DJAB vice president Jahangir Alam, executive member and former general secretary Mamunur Rashid, finance secretary Ainal Hossan, its members; and other media personnel were present at that time.

MR/MUS/GY

Related Topics

Bangladesh Army   Shafiuddin  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
How it would be a fair election, asks Taimur
Stop harassment: Disappearance victims’ families ask police
Lockdown brings losses for country, people: Health Minister
Bangladesh envoy to India gets 3 years extension
Army chief vows to bridge gap between military and media
Malaysian home minister expected in Dhaka on Jan 25
Dhaka's air quality is still 'unhealthy'
Anwarul strangled DU teacher to loot her money, valuables: Police


Latest News
No outsiders in Narayanganj on Sunday, police chief warns
Tigers returns home after New Zealand tour
Four youths arrested with sharp weapons from college hostel
Bangladesh U19 face England to kick off World Cup mission
7 more die of Covid-19, newly infected 3,447
Bangladesh logs five more dengue cases
Cloth masks don't protect against virus as effectively as others: CDC
Dutch king ditches golden coach with slavery images
Ukraine proposes trilateral meet with Biden, Putin, Zelensky
Don’t pay heed to rumours: Education Ministry
Most Read News
US says Russia readying 'false-flag' operation to invade Ukraine
DU retired professor's body found 3 days after abduction
US 'ready' for Russia diplomacy and to 'defend' allies: Sullivan
Taliban release first budget since Afghan takeover
BNP reschedules rallies, blames govt for imposing ban
Noakhali's Shudharam OC withdrawn at EC's order
Bangladesh reports one new dengue case
SUST replaces hall provost amid protest
UN report projects global economy growth to slow in 2022, 2023
Volunteers in personal protective equipment
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft