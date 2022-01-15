

10 drug addicts, gamblers held in Joypurhat



RAB-5 Joypurhat company commander additional superintendent of police Md Zahidul Islam said a team of the elite force detained them red handed during drives at different places in the district town from Friday afternoon to 11:00 pm.



The detainees were handed over to Joypurhat Sadar Police Station after filing of cases under the Narcotics Control and Public Gambling acts, he added.



SIS/MUS



Rapid Action Battalion ( RAB ) members detained five drug addicts and five gamblers in Sadar upazila of Joypurhat district on Friday.RAB-5 Joypurhat company commander additional superintendent of police Md Zahidul Islam said a team of the elite force detained them red handed during drives at different places in the district town from Friday afternoon to 11:00 pm.The detainees were handed over to Joypurhat Sadar Police Station after filing of cases under the Narcotics Control and Public Gambling acts, he added.SIS/MUS