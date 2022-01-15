Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 7:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

10 drug addicts, gamblers held in Joypurhat

Published : Saturday, 15 January, 2022 at 11:38 AM  Count : 489
Observer Correspondent

10 drug addicts, gamblers held in Joypurhat

10 drug addicts, gamblers held in Joypurhat

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) members detained five drug addicts and five gamblers in Sadar upazila of Joypurhat district on Friday.

RAB-5 Joypurhat company commander additional superintendent of police Md Zahidul Islam said a team of the elite force detained them red handed during drives at different places in the district town from Friday afternoon to 11:00 pm.

The detainees were handed over to Joypurhat Sadar Police Station after filing of cases under the Narcotics Control and Public Gambling acts, he added.

SIS/MUS

Related Topics

RAB   Joypurhat  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No outsiders in Narayanganj on Sunday, police chief warns
Four youths arrested with sharp weapons from college hostel
10 drug addicts, gamblers held in Joypurhat
Barishal ward councillor arrested on rape charge
Probe body formed over Cumilla balloon cylinder blast
They all have become united to defeat me: Ivy
117 test positive for Covid-19 in Rajshahi
Secretary Akter Hossain pays homage to Bangabandhu


Latest News
No outsiders in Narayanganj on Sunday, police chief warns
Tigers returns home after New Zealand tour
Four youths arrested with sharp weapons from college hostel
Bangladesh U19 face England to kick off World Cup mission
7 more die of Covid-19, newly infected 3,447
Bangladesh logs five more dengue cases
Cloth masks don't protect against virus as effectively as others: CDC
Dutch king ditches golden coach with slavery images
Ukraine proposes trilateral meet with Biden, Putin, Zelensky
Don’t pay heed to rumours: Education Ministry
Most Read News
US says Russia readying 'false-flag' operation to invade Ukraine
DU retired professor's body found 3 days after abduction
US 'ready' for Russia diplomacy and to 'defend' allies: Sullivan
Taliban release first budget since Afghan takeover
BNP reschedules rallies, blames govt for imposing ban
Noakhali's Shudharam OC withdrawn at EC's order
Bangladesh reports one new dengue case
SUST replaces hall provost amid protest
UN report projects global economy growth to slow in 2022, 2023
Volunteers in personal protective equipment
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft