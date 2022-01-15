Barishal ward councillor arrested on rape charge

Video
Published : Saturday, 15 January, 2022 at 10:52 AM  Count : 483
Observer Correspondent

Police on Friday evening arrested a ward councillor of Barishal City Corporation (BCC) in a case filed over rape of a woman at Bakerganj upazila in Barishal.

Arrested Azad Hossain Kalam Molla is the councillor of ward No. 30 of the BCC. He is a resident of Kashipur union under Sadar upazila in the district.

The victim, a neighbour of the councillor, lodged the case with Barishal Airport Police Station on Friday afternoon.

According to the case statement, Kalam raped the young woman several times with a false promise of marriage.

On Thursday night, he violated her again. Then, the victim pressured Kalam to marry her but he refused to do so.

Later, she filed the rape case against Kalam, also the president of Barishal District Truck Workers Union.

Following the case, the law enforcers arrested Kalam from Bakerganj upazila in the evening, said Barishal Airport Police Station officer in-charge (OC) Kamalesh Chandra Hawlader.

The victim was sent to the one-stop crisis centre of Barisal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital for medical test, he added.

IHN/MUS

