Feasibility study on Metro Rail soon

CHATTOGRAM Jan 14: The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) has decided to conduct a full length feasibility study on introduction of Metro Rail (Mass Rapid Transit, MRT) in the port city, Chattogram.

The decision was taken at a meeting held on January 13 at the LGRD Ministry with LGRD and Cooperative Minister M Tajul Islam in the chair.

The meeting also decided to conduct feasibility study on both Metro Rail and Mono rail in the port city.

The meeting further decided to connect Mirsarai Economic Zone

and Anowara Economic Zone with the proposed Metro Rail.

At the meeting, the China Railway Construction Company Limited (CRCC) and Wihai International Economic and Technical Cooperative Company Limited of China expressed their interest to conduct the feasibility study on the project.

The LGRD Minister asked those Chinese firms to submit a formal proposal to the government in this regard.

Those firms will begin study as soon as they are awarded the proposal. Those firms also committed to complete the study within seven months of the approval.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ordered the construction of a metro rail network in Chattogram city following the development of the rapid connectivity in the capital Dhaka to facilitate an easier and quicker commute.

The Prime Minister directed the officials to take up the metro rail project that will connect the port city's Shah Amanat Airport with the Chattogram Railway Station after a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council, or ECNEC, on January 4.

She also asked the officials to think about taking the metro rail connectivity to other major cities as well.

"Metro rail should not be limited only to Dhaka. The service should be available in Chattogram as well. It should be a national idea for all cities with old airports," said the Prime Minister Hasina.

Meanwhile, the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) had submitted a proposal for a detailed feasibility study to the ministry about a month ago.

Basosthan Engineers and Consultants Limited proposed three MRT lines in the port city after conducting the first feasibility study in 2019.

It estimated the cost to set up 54 kilometres of overhead railway tracks and 47 stations at Tk 850 billion.

The proposed MRT routes have been extended from the airport to Kalurghat, City Gate to Shah Amanat Bridge, and from Oxygen to AK Khan via Firingibazar and Panchlaish.

The study identified the expressway and Akhtaruzzaman flyover as obstacles to the construction of the proposed MRT line-1.