UNO suspended in Sunamganj for corruption

SUNAMGANJ, Jan 14: The Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Sunaganj's Shalla has been suspended on charge of corruption.

The district administration on Thursday issued UNO Md. Al Muktadir Hossain's suspension order after an investigation regarding corruption in the government construction projects, including Haor dams, rehabilitation houses, Upazila Parishad shops and lease of canals.

Sunamganj Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jahangir Hossain said that UNO Al Muktadir of Shalla has been suspended. Dirai Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Arup Ratan Singh has been given additional responsibility as the UNO of Shalla. He also said that a three-member inquiry committee investigated the allegations that chairmen brought against the UNO and found his involvement.

On Monday, the chairmen of four unions of Shalla Upazila lodged a written complaint to Sunamganj DC alleging irregularities in the PIC formation list for Haor saving dam project. -UNB















