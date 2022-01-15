Missing DU Prof’s body recovered after 2 days

Video
Published : Saturday, 15 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

A retired professor of the Institute of Nutrition and Food Science of Dhaka University has been murdered after abduction.
Professor Dr Sayeeda Khaleque's body was recovered by police from Savar on Friday morning, said Dhaka University Teachers Association (DUTA) General Secretary Professor Dr Md Nizamul Huque Bhuiyan.  
However, it could not be known why and who were involved in the murder.
Professor Dr Md Nizamul Huque Bhuiyan said she was abducted from Savar three days ago. She used to live in a rented house adjacent to Savar Housing Project.
Her body was recovered by police from Savar on Friday. Now, Savar Housing Project's President Professor Sikder Monwar Morshed is over there.
Bhuiyan said Professor Sayeeda Khaleque went on retirement from Dhaka University about six years ago. Now, she is 71 years old.
Professor Sikder Monwar Morshed said, "It is not an abduction case. Rather, it is a murder case. Police arrested the accused. He has been brought in Dhaka. You will be able to know the details if you talk to Kashimpur Police Station."
Meanwhile, Dhaka University's Proctor Professor Dr AKM Golam Rabbani said retired professor Sayeeda Khaleque was supervising the construction work of her new house at Savar. She was murdered in sequel to previous enmity.
"After the arrest of several suspects, they confessed to their involvement in the murder under police interrogation," he said.


