Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 7:56 PM
Univ students to get separate vaccine booths

Published : Saturday, 15 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The government has decided to put up separate vaccine booths across the country for university students.
The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) issued a notification on Thursday instructing local medical officials to set up booths for vaccination of all public and private university students, including National and Open University students.
The directive, signed by Dr Shamsul Haque, Member Secretary of the Covid-19 vaccine management task force committee of the Extended Immunisation Programme (EPI), said one booth has to be set up at each Upazila Health Complex and District Sadar Hospital.
For Dhaka district, DGHS directed officials to specify and set up the required number of booths at Dhaka North City Corporation Dedicated Covid-19 Hospital.
The DGHS letter also urged the students to use their NID card or birth certificate for registration through the Surokkha website (www.surokkha.gov.bd) and mobile application.
The government has planned to vaccinate about one crore students at secondary and tertiary level by 30 January.
Students aged 12-18 can take the vaccines from the respective centres showing their school and college identity cards.
The education ministry sat with the National University on Tuesday to devise ways for ensuring vaccines to all the students.
Earlier on 11 January, Education Minister Dipu Moni said no students will be allowed in-person in classes if they are not vaccinated.
The education ministry data shows, there are over 4.5 crore students from pre-primary to higher education levels. Of them, 1.16 crore students are aged 12-18 and about 44 lakh students are studying at higher educational institutions.
Only 41 lakh students received 1st dose of vaccines out of 1.16 crore while only 4 lakh got the two doses.


