Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 7:56 PM
Foreign students studying in BD univs increase

Published : Saturday, 15 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 251
Shaikh Shahrukh

The number of foreign students enrolled at public and private universities for higher studies has increased in 2020, shows a UGC's annual report.  
Once there was a time when the number of foreign student admissions in the country's autonomous, public and private universities was negligible due to failure of attracting foreign students in higher education. Political instability, lack of publicity, lack of scholarship, etc were responsible for this.
The number of foreign students in public universities of higher education has almost doubled in 2020. On the other hand, the number of foreign students in private universities has increased at the same time. This is the picture that has emerged in the '47th Annual Report-2020' published by the University Grants Commission (UGC) recently.
Due to the global epidemic Novel Coronavirus, all universities in the country were closed for the
    whole year from March 2020.  However, all the activities of these universities were active online.
UGC says that despite the widespread prevalence of corona, the main reason for the increase in the number of foreign students in 2020 was the widespread expansion of the online education system.
At present, there has been a massive digitization of higher education in Bangladesh. As a result, foreign students are getting motivated to study in the universities of Bangladesh.
According to the UGC report, out of 46 public universities (excluding 4 new universities) in 2020, there are 767 foreign students studying in 23 universities. This number was 472 in 2019.
Previously, 10 years ago in 2011 this number was only 210 students.  Then in 2012 there were 525 students, in 2013,  there  were 326 students, in 2014 there were 432 students, in 2015 there were 593 students, in 2016 there were 355 students, in 2017 there were 481 students, in 2018 there were 804 foreign students.
According to the 47th annual report of UGC, the number of foreign students studying in private universities in the country was 1,550 in 2020.  The number of foreign students studying in 2019 was 1,467. This year, foreign students were studying in 32 out of 96 private universities.
In order to get higher education, students from 26 countries of the world were studying in different private universities of the country in 2020. These countries include: India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, China, Japan, USA, Yemen, Palestine, Gambia, Morocco, South Korea, Canada, Mauritania, Tanzania, Austria, Rwanda, Djibouti, Somalia, Nigeria, Afghanistan, South Sudan and Bahrain.
UGC says in its annual report that the number of foreign students has increased every year. Statistics shows that students from several developed countries like America, Japan, China, Canada etc have come to study in Bangladesh. That is why on the one hand the image of Bangladesh is getting brighter in the outside world and on the other hand the rate of earning foreign currency is increasing.
In order to continue this trend, UGC believes that it is possible to further improve the quality of education at international level.


