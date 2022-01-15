Video
Saturday, 15 January, 2022
Mobile court fines 15 for defying safety measures

Published : Saturday, 15 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 227

BAGERHAT, Jan 14: Fifteen people have been fined Tk 21,300 by a mobile court in Bagerhat on Thursday for violating hygiene rules.
A total of five mobile courts operated in the district to ensure safety protocols among the dwellers. Besides, 13 cases were filed during this period, Bagerhat Assistant Commissioner and Executive Magistrate Azizul Kabir said Friday.
Executive Magistrate Azizul Kabir on Thursday evening was seen operating mobile courts in different areas of Bagerhat town to enforce government restrictions where people were fined for not wearing masks.
Free masks were also distributed during the campaign.
However, people are reluctant to wear masks and to follow govt instructions imposed to contain the Omicron surge. Mmagistrates are running mobile courts to enforce restrictions. Vaccination certificates are not also checked in the restaurants. Meanwhile, many of them are unaware about the restrictions.
People were seen roaming without masks at Sadhona intersection, main roads of the town, Shaheed Minar road, Launch ghat, Chaulpatty, Kapurepatti and in the kitchen markets.
The government has imposed 11-point restrictions since Thursday to contain covid surge.
The district administration warned people to wear masks outside homes. Otherwise, strict action will be taken through mobile court.
On Thursday, the covid positivity rate in Bagerhat district was 22.22 per cent.
In this regard, Bagerhat Civil Surgeon Dr Jalal Uddin Ahmed said there is a possibility of spreading Omicron in the whole country. Corona units are being prepared in all hospitals in the district and upazilas as per the instructions of the government.    -UNB


