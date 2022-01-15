Video
Unfair election to tarnish country’s image: Taimur

Published : Saturday, 15 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 240
Walid Khan

independent Mayor candidate Taimur Alam Khandaker (right) wave to crowd during their last day polls campaign in the city on Friday.

independent Mayor candidate Taimur Alam Khandaker (right) wave to crowd during their last day polls campaign in the city on Friday.

If the election in Narayanganj is not fair, the image of the country will be tarnished at the national and international level, said independent mayor candidate Taimur Alam Khandaker on Friday.
The government has already been criticized worldwide for rigging the elections. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was not invited to the International Conference on Democracy in USA, said Taimur Alam.
 "That's why many were banned from traveling abroad. In this situation, if the election of Narayanganj is rigged, the image of the government will be further tarnished all over the world."
In order to create polling environment for the upcoming 2023 national election the government has to make arrangement for a fair election in Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) election.
Calling on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to make the Narayanganj elections free and fair, Taimur said, "Political parties will not participate in the national elections if votes are stolen in the Narayanganj elections. The upcoming 2023 election will be questioned again."
"Release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia will be expedited, if I can win the election," said Taimur and added, "The movement against the government will start from this Narayanganj."
Addressing the polling agents, Timur said, "God will be by your side. Besides, BNP and people of all parties are by your side. All of you will speak the language spoken by the opposition. I don't want to hear that the government agents occupied the polling centers."
Addressing the leaders and workers, Taimur said, "Procession of the government party was led by the guests of Dhaka. On the other hand, we marched with the local residents of Narayanganj. This means that the people of Nayaranganj are with us."
"They have taken initiative to turn off the CCTV cameras where we are supposed to get more votes," Timur alleged.
Fearing disruption in the election, Taimur said outsiders were brought to hotels, circuit houses and bungalows in Narayanganj.
"I will stay in the field to deal with any situation," Taimur told voters, adding that, "They would go to the polls. You will vote for the candidates of your choice for the purpose of change."


