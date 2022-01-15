Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 7:55 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Give peace a chance

Ivy urges voters at a rally

Published : Saturday, 15 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 244
Hedayet Ullah Khan, back from Narayanganj

Awami League nominated Narayanganj City Corporation Mayor candidate Selina Hayat Ivy waves to crowd during their last day polls campaign in the city on Friday.

Awami League nominated Narayanganj City Corporation Mayor candidate Selina Hayat Ivy waves to crowd during their last day polls campaign in the city on Friday.

Awami League (AL) nominated mayoral candidate Selina Hayat Ivy on Friday said she wanted a free and fair Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) polls scheduled to be held on January 16.
She hoped she would win by the margin of at least one lakh votes if the polls were held in free and fair manner. She also cast doubt whether the Sunday polls will be held in a free and fair manner or not.
She said once again she had come to fight against injustice, murderers and terrorists with the message of peace.
While replying to questions from journalists in her residence Ivy said, "If election is free and fair and no centre is closed then I will triumph over my rival by a margin of one lakh votes."
Regarding independent candidate Taimur Alam Khandaker's allegations, Ivy said, "It is not so easy to weaken me. Nothing can negatively impact me. I have strong bond with grassroots levels people. "
The candidates passed very busy hours at the last moment of electoral campaign as it ended last midnight.
On Friday afternoon, on the last day of the election campaign on Bangabandhu Road in Narayanganj Railgate area, mayoral candidate Selina Hayat Ivy claimed that there was no one to stop the boat symbol in the Narayanganj City Corporation election.
She told the city people that she had brought the message of peace against terrorism. "Please don't make me hopeless," she pleaded at the rally.
Ivy said, "I have come to work for the soil and protect the people of Narayanganj City that has been vitiated. I have been at your service for ten years in a row. You know well about me."
"Once again I have come to fight against injustice, murderers and terrorists with the message of peace. No one can hold me back. There is no one to stop the forward march of boat," she added.
At the rally, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Coordinator of the Awami League's Election Steering Committee and a member of the party's presidium, said, "Ivy is a symbol of peace who always stands against terrorism in this city."
Stating that no threat of terrorism will be tolerated in the elections, Nanak said, "Everyone should take responsibility and maintain a peaceful atmosphere in the elections. No one will create unrest. We will not accept any threat of terrorism in the run-up to the elections. Please work for a peaceful environment."
Abdur Rahman, another president member of the ruling party, said, "People of Narayanganj have joined the fight against terrorism."
"The conspirators, the evil forces, have united to establish Narayanganj as a city of terror; resist them," he urged all.
AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim said, "Ivy has to be a winner to keep the wheel of development running as a developed, prosperous and modern city."
"Ivy is the candidate against the terrorists in this city, against the creators of the teen gang," he added.
Awami League Central Organizing Secretaries Ahmed Hossain, SM Kamal Hossain, Mirza Azam, Liberation War Affairs Secretary Mrinal Kanti Das, Education and Human Resources Secretary Shamsunnahar Chapa, Central Members Parveen Zaman Kalpana, Anwar Hossain, Narayanganj District AL President Abdul Hai, among others, spoke ahead of the NCC election.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Feasibility study on Metro Rail soon
UNO suspended in Sunamganj for corruption
BD to lobby, if required, anywhere in US: FM
Missing DU Prof’s body recovered after 2 days
Univ students to get separate vaccine booths
Foreign students studying in BD univs increase
Mobile court fines 15 for defying safety measures
Unfair election to tarnish country’s image: Taimur


Latest News
No outsiders in Narayanganj on Sunday, police chief warns
Tigers returns home after New Zealand tour
Four youths arrested with sharp weapons from college hostel
Bangladesh U19 face England to kick off World Cup mission
7 more die of Covid-19, newly infected 3,447
Bangladesh logs five more dengue cases
Cloth masks don't protect against virus as effectively as others: CDC
Dutch king ditches golden coach with slavery images
Ukraine proposes trilateral meet with Biden, Putin, Zelensky
Don’t pay heed to rumours: Education Ministry
Most Read News
US says Russia readying 'false-flag' operation to invade Ukraine
DU retired professor's body found 3 days after abduction
US 'ready' for Russia diplomacy and to 'defend' allies: Sullivan
Taliban release first budget since Afghan takeover
BNP reschedules rallies, blames govt for imposing ban
Noakhali's Shudharam OC withdrawn at EC's order
Bangladesh reports one new dengue case
SUST replaces hall provost amid protest
UN report projects global economy growth to slow in 2022, 2023
Volunteers in personal protective equipment
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft