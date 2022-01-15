Give peace a chance



Awami League nominated Narayanganj City Corporation Mayor candidate Selina Hayat Ivy waves to crowd during their last day polls campaign in the city on Friday.

She hoped she would win by the margin of at least one lakh votes if the polls were held in free and fair manner. She also cast doubt whether the Sunday polls will be held in a free and fair manner or not.

She said once again she had come to fight against injustice, murderers and terrorists with the message of peace.

While replying to questions from journalists in her residence Ivy said, "If election is free and fair and no centre is closed then I will triumph over my rival by a margin of one lakh votes."

Regarding independent candidate Taimur Alam Khandaker's allegations, Ivy said, "It is not so easy to weaken me. Nothing can negatively impact me. I have strong bond with grassroots levels people. "

The candidates passed very busy hours at the last moment of electoral campaign as it ended last midnight.

On Friday afternoon, on the last day of the election campaign on Bangabandhu Road in Narayanganj Railgate area, mayoral candidate Selina Hayat Ivy claimed that there was no one to stop the boat symbol in the Narayanganj City Corporation election.

She told the city people that she had brought the message of peace against terrorism. "Please don't make me hopeless," she pleaded at the rally.

Ivy said, "I have come to work for the soil and protect the people of Narayanganj City that has been vitiated. I have been at your service for ten years in a row. You know well about me."

"Once again I have come to fight against injustice, murderers and terrorists with the message of peace. No one can hold me back. There is no one to stop the forward march of boat," she added.

At the rally, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Coordinator of the Awami League's Election Steering Committee and a member of the party's presidium, said, "Ivy is a symbol of peace who always stands against terrorism in this city."

Stating that no threat of terrorism will be tolerated in the elections, Nanak said, "Everyone should take responsibility and maintain a peaceful atmosphere in the elections. No one will create unrest. We will not accept any threat of terrorism in the run-up to the elections. Please work for a peaceful environment."

Abdur Rahman, another president member of the ruling party, said, "People of Narayanganj have joined the fight against terrorism."

"The conspirators, the evil forces, have united to establish Narayanganj as a city of terror; resist them," he urged all.

AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim said, "Ivy has to be a winner to keep the wheel of development running as a developed, prosperous and modern city."

"Ivy is the candidate against the terrorists in this city, against the creators of the teen gang," he added.

Awami League Central Organizing Secretaries Ahmed Hossain, SM Kamal Hossain, Mirza Azam, Liberation War Affairs Secretary Mrinal Kanti Das, Education and Human Resources Secretary Shamsunnahar Chapa, Central Members Parveen Zaman Kalpana, Anwar Hossain, Narayanganj District AL President Abdul Hai, among others, spoke ahead of the NCC election.







Awami League (AL) nominated mayoral candidate Selina Hayat Ivy on Friday said she wanted a free and fair Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) polls scheduled to be held on January 16.She hoped she would win by the margin of at least one lakh votes if the polls were held in free and fair manner. She also cast doubt whether the Sunday polls will be held in a free and fair manner or not.She said once again she had come to fight against injustice, murderers and terrorists with the message of peace.While replying to questions from journalists in her residence Ivy said, "If election is free and fair and no centre is closed then I will triumph over my rival by a margin of one lakh votes."Regarding independent candidate Taimur Alam Khandaker's allegations, Ivy said, "It is not so easy to weaken me. Nothing can negatively impact me. I have strong bond with grassroots levels people. "The candidates passed very busy hours at the last moment of electoral campaign as it ended last midnight.On Friday afternoon, on the last day of the election campaign on Bangabandhu Road in Narayanganj Railgate area, mayoral candidate Selina Hayat Ivy claimed that there was no one to stop the boat symbol in the Narayanganj City Corporation election.She told the city people that she had brought the message of peace against terrorism. "Please don't make me hopeless," she pleaded at the rally.Ivy said, "I have come to work for the soil and protect the people of Narayanganj City that has been vitiated. I have been at your service for ten years in a row. You know well about me.""Once again I have come to fight against injustice, murderers and terrorists with the message of peace. No one can hold me back. There is no one to stop the forward march of boat," she added.At the rally, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Coordinator of the Awami League's Election Steering Committee and a member of the party's presidium, said, "Ivy is a symbol of peace who always stands against terrorism in this city."Stating that no threat of terrorism will be tolerated in the elections, Nanak said, "Everyone should take responsibility and maintain a peaceful atmosphere in the elections. No one will create unrest. We will not accept any threat of terrorism in the run-up to the elections. Please work for a peaceful environment."Abdur Rahman, another president member of the ruling party, said, "People of Narayanganj have joined the fight against terrorism.""The conspirators, the evil forces, have united to establish Narayanganj as a city of terror; resist them," he urged all.AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim said, "Ivy has to be a winner to keep the wheel of development running as a developed, prosperous and modern city.""Ivy is the candidate against the terrorists in this city, against the creators of the teen gang," he added.Awami League Central Organizing Secretaries Ahmed Hossain, SM Kamal Hossain, Mirza Azam, Liberation War Affairs Secretary Mrinal Kanti Das, Education and Human Resources Secretary Shamsunnahar Chapa, Central Members Parveen Zaman Kalpana, Anwar Hossain, Narayanganj District AL President Abdul Hai, among others, spoke ahead of the NCC election.