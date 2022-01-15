Video
Climate: Reparation from rich states demanded

Published : Saturday, 15 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 281
Staff Correspondent

Young climate activists on Friday staged a climate strike in the coastal districts of Feni and Sylhet demanding construction of nature-friendly sustainable coastal dams.
They also demanded recovery of climate change compensation and use of money raised for people affected by the climate change.
The Sylhet district branch of Youthnet for Climate Justice organised the climate strike on the banks of Piain River in Jaflong area of Gowainghat Upazila in the afternoon.
At the time, placards were displayed demanding compensation from the countries responsible for climate change and demanding transparency in spending money dedicated to climate victims.
Referring to the current status of climate change and various natural calamities,  
Youth Network Feni District Coordinator SZ Apu said due to climate change, cyclones, droughts, heavy rains, river erosion, especially salinity are causing various disasters in the Feni district every year.
 Humaira Akhter Zeba, Coordinator of the Youthnet Sylhet district unit, said the adverse effects of climate change are hurting significantly especially the coastal parts of Bangladesh.
Now it has become a huge challenge for the local people to survive in this area.
She also urged developing countries to continue put pressures on rich countries to limit temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius as they are responsible for increasing current carbon emission.
Sohanur Rahman, Executive Coordinator of Youthnet for Climate Justice, said rich countries must provide financial assistance to poor countries to implement the Paris Climate Agreement and tackle climate change.


