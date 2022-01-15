Covid: 4,378 new cases recorded, 6 die in 24hrs



Covid-19 test is on the rise with the virus transmission spreading faster in the country. The picture was taken from Mugda General Hospital in the capital on Friday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Besides, 351 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,552,306 and overall recovery rate at 96.47 per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 14.66 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 13.63 per cent and the death rate at 1.75 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 848 labs across the country tested 29,871 samples.

Among the six victims, three were from the Dhaka division, two from Chattogram and one from Rajshahi division. Of them, two were male and four female and they were aged between 21-90 years old.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh's total tally of Omicron cases reached 33 with detection of three more cases on Wednesday, according to GISAID, a global initiative on sharing all influenza data.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 8.

The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.











