Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 7:55 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Covid: 4,378 new cases recorded, 6 die in 24hrs

Published : Saturday, 15 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 267
Staff Correspondent

Covid-19 test is on the rise with the virus transmission spreading faster in the country. The picture was taken from Mugda General Hospital in the capital on Friday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Covid-19 test is on the rise with the virus transmission spreading faster in the country. The picture was taken from Mugda General Hospital in the capital on Friday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The country witnessed six more deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Friday. The death tally stands 29,129. Some 4,378 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,609,042.    
Besides, 351 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,552,306 and overall recovery rate at 96.47 per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).    
The country logged positivity rate of  14.66 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 13.63 per cent and the death rate at 1.75 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 848 labs across the country tested 29,871 samples.
Among the six victims, three were from the Dhaka division, two from Chattogram and one from Rajshahi division. Of them, two were male and four female and they were aged between 21-90 years old.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh's total tally of Omicron cases reached 33 with detection of three more cases on Wednesday, according to GISAID, a global initiative on sharing all influenza data.
The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 8.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Feasibility study on Metro Rail soon
UNO suspended in Sunamganj for corruption
BD to lobby, if required, anywhere in US: FM
Missing DU Prof’s body recovered after 2 days
Univ students to get separate vaccine booths
Foreign students studying in BD univs increase
Mobile court fines 15 for defying safety measures
Unfair election to tarnish country’s image: Taimur


Latest News
No outsiders in Narayanganj on Sunday, police chief warns
Tigers returns home after New Zealand tour
Four youths arrested with sharp weapons from college hostel
Bangladesh U19 face England to kick off World Cup mission
7 more die of Covid-19, newly infected 3,447
Bangladesh logs five more dengue cases
Cloth masks don't protect against virus as effectively as others: CDC
Dutch king ditches golden coach with slavery images
Ukraine proposes trilateral meet with Biden, Putin, Zelensky
Don’t pay heed to rumours: Education Ministry
Most Read News
US says Russia readying 'false-flag' operation to invade Ukraine
DU retired professor's body found 3 days after abduction
US 'ready' for Russia diplomacy and to 'defend' allies: Sullivan
Taliban release first budget since Afghan takeover
BNP reschedules rallies, blames govt for imposing ban
Noakhali's Shudharam OC withdrawn at EC's order
Bangladesh reports one new dengue case
SUST replaces hall provost amid protest
UN report projects global economy growth to slow in 2022, 2023
Volunteers in personal protective equipment
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft