Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 7:55 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

HRW statement is unacceptable, politically-motivated: Hasan

Published : Saturday, 15 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Friday described the US-based Human Rights Watch (HRW)'s latest statement on Bangladesh as "one-sided, unacceptable and politically motivated".
 "After reading this, it seems that someone from Bangladesh might have drafted it and they (HRW) only published it after retouching, nothing else," he said.
 "The existence of these types of organizations is good. But if the organization uses itself or gives statement for serving the interests of individuals and for political purposes by taking information from individuals of different countries, it makes the organization questionable," he said.
 Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary, said this while replying to questions from journalists at his Minto road residence here.
 "I saw the statement of Human Rights Watch. It is not realistic by any means, rather it is one-sided and politically-motivated," he said.
 The minister said it seems that the HRW doesn't know anything more about human rights situation in Bangladesh apart from two or three issues mentioned in the statement.
 The statement contained information which is often cited by a writer and some individuals at different meetings and discussions over the Rain Tree Hotel incident, he mentioned.
 He urged the HRW to pay attention on incidents of extreme-level violation of human rights in the US from where the organization is run.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
People are now carrying vaccine cards to eat out
HRW statement is unacceptable, politically-motivated: Hasan
3 lynched in N’ganj on suspicion of robbery
Passports likely to be cancelled for propaganda: Hasan Mahmud
Loan defaulter tortured to death
9 international fraudsters remanded
NGO gets TIB’s 10 advices
Omicron quickly overtaking Delta globally: WHO


Latest News
No outsiders in Narayanganj on Sunday, police chief warns
Tigers returns home after New Zealand tour
Four youths arrested with sharp weapons from college hostel
Bangladesh U19 face England to kick off World Cup mission
7 more die of Covid-19, newly infected 3,447
Bangladesh logs five more dengue cases
Cloth masks don't protect against virus as effectively as others: CDC
Dutch king ditches golden coach with slavery images
Ukraine proposes trilateral meet with Biden, Putin, Zelensky
Don’t pay heed to rumours: Education Ministry
Most Read News
US says Russia readying 'false-flag' operation to invade Ukraine
DU retired professor's body found 3 days after abduction
US 'ready' for Russia diplomacy and to 'defend' allies: Sullivan
Taliban release first budget since Afghan takeover
BNP reschedules rallies, blames govt for imposing ban
Noakhali's Shudharam OC withdrawn at EC's order
Bangladesh reports one new dengue case
SUST replaces hall provost amid protest
UN report projects global economy growth to slow in 2022, 2023
Volunteers in personal protective equipment
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft